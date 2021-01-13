Agency News

Cannes confirms it plans to hold the International Festival of Creativity in person in June

Given rising COVID cases around the world, several agency execs speculate it's a 'pipe dream'
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on January 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
McCann agency names Chris Macdonald chairman and CEO

Cannes plans for in-person June event

Credit: Cannes Lions

Who's ready to hop on a plane to France?

Organizers for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity are betting that the industry will soon be ready to flock to the Croisette to sip rosé on yachts, confirming it's planning to hold its event in-person this June. The announcement has caused some ad professionals to balk, citing COVID cases that continue to surge globally despite people starting to get vaccinated; a lockdown in the U.K.; and a new U.S. mandate requiring all incoming travelers to show a negative COVID test before they will be allowed entry into the country.

Organizers said in today's announcement that “the plan is to judge and present the work in person in Cannes, France,” per usual, during the third week of June. Cannes will also have an accompanying digital element for those who do not wish to attend in-person, as it has done since 2016. Organizers said juries will judge and award Lions for both 2020 and 2021 work due to the postponement of last year’s event, and said it is "now open for delegate registrations."

Lions Managing Director Simon Cook tells Ad Age that organizers will “constantly monitor the situation like last year” and “continue to talk to everyone about how the virus is affecting them” so they can make changes as needed. That could include limiting the capacity of the festival.

“We are talking on a daily basis with the city of Cannes, who we have a great relationship with, as well as our customers, on what pressures they might be facing,” Cook says. “We will continue to provide frequent updates to make sure we make the right call.”

Related Articles
Cannes is officially canceled, organizers give up on October date
Alexandra Jardine
Industry reacts to Cannes Lions cancellation
Lindsay Rittenhouse
P&G, BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy and WPP among top honorees in Cannes Lions Creativity Report of the Decade
Ann-Christine Diaz

Lions Chairman Phillip Thomas added in a statement: "While travel is currently constrained, the availability of multiple vaccines offers hope that we can be together in June, even if we need to limit the numbers of delegates who can safely attend.”

Still, many hurdles persist in order for Cannes to pull off a live event in June. Companies will not only need to be comfortable sending their employees to a sprawling event in just five months, but also must determine if they can afford to show up—at least in the ostentatious ways they typically do—after a year of client pullbacks and cost cutting. According to 2019 estimates from global consultancy R3, the price to rent a beach for the week in Cannes is between $200,000 and $1.5 million, depending on the size of the space.

Three holding company executives tell Ad Age they will likely not permit anyone to attend, noting that they are still restricting non-essential travel.

“Cannes is an important platform for our industry, I want it to succeed,” says one holding company exec. “But it’s a pipe dream that it’s going to happen [in-person]. At first, we thought maybe some of our European employees could go if they wanted to; of course it would be voluntary. But then we were like, ‘No, that’s a bad idea.’ We’re not going to send people from Germany and the U.K. to a small enclave of a town to have drinks and do other silly things.”

The three executives say they will likely still enter the awards, but noted that permitting people to go in-person seems irresponsible.

One holding company exec suggests the “optimistic front” Cannes is putting on could be just a way of "reassuring" the investors of Cannes parent Ascential. “And there might be some insurance ramifications that work out in their favor" if they cancel closer to the planned date, the person adds.

“I am as much of a supporter of Cannes as anyone,” says Dooley Tombras, president of independent agency Tombras. “It’s hugely important to the industry. But the health and safety of our team and the larger community we live and work in are far more important.”

Tombras says, unless there is “a massive drop in case numbers, a turnaround in vaccine distribution and a reversal on [the] news that international travelers could be stuck overseas if they test positive,” the agency will not be attending in-person.

Two holding company executives interviewed by Ad Age add they are perplexed that they haven't heard directly from organizers yet over these decisions. "No processes or procedures for the jury have been communicated so, for the safety of our people, we can't assure that it's going to be safe or even allowed," one holding company exec says. "These decisions have come as a surprise. There's been a disconnect in terms of communications."

This person adds that the company wouldn't want to appear tone-deaf, asking "Are we really going to be sipping Champagne on the Riviera after this terrible year we had?"

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McCann agency names Chris Macdonald chairman and CEO

McCann agency names Chris Macdonald chairman and CEO
WPP consulting vets Joanna Seddon and Nik Gharekhan branch out on their own

WPP consulting vets Joanna Seddon and Nik Gharekhan branch out on their own
Wunderman Thompson's longest employee Ginny Bahr recalls her storied 69-year career

Wunderman Thompson's longest employee Ginny Bahr recalls her storied 69-year career
Early-bird pricing for Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards entries ends tonight

Early-bird pricing for Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards entries ends tonight
Roth Associates Founder Dick Roth dies at 84

Roth Associates Founder Dick Roth dies at 84
Shiner beer names new agency after Richards Group exit

Shiner beer names new agency after Richards Group exit
Home Depot enters next round of creative review

Home Depot enters next round of creative review
Moderna delivers first-ever consumer ad campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day

Moderna delivers first-ever consumer ad campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day