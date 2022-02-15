Carter Murray to exit as global CEO of FCB

This story has been updated with additional information from IPG.

Tyler Turnbull, FCB’s North American chief, has been elevated to global CEO, replacing Carter Murray, who has held the position since 2013, Ad Age has learned. Carter is expected to leave the agency at the end of the first quarter.

Other management changes at the Interpublic agency include a promotion for global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle, who will now add a global chair role to her existing position in a move that IPG says "expands her remit to now include leadership across all aspects of the agency." She has held the chief creative title since 2015. Credle and Turnbull will both report directly to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky and "will take on their new duties through a planned transition phase" that allows Murray to "pursue his next challenge outside of IPG as of the end of March 2022," IPG said in a statement.

“Led by this management team, FCB has become one of the most recognized creative agencies in the world,” Krakowsky stated. “We are committed to keeping creativity at the heart of FCB and IPG, as evident in the new role that we are asking Susan to take on. We’re thrilled to have her expand her responsibilities as she continues to build powerful connections between brands and consumers.”

Turnbull, who was named the first CEO of FCB North America in 2019, has been a crucial piece of the FCB network’s success, even before he took on that title. In 2014 he helped turn around FCB Canada, which at the time was FCB’s worst-performing office. His success there led him to a new assignment—running the New York office. While there he helped hire new key executives such as Emma Armstrong, the New York president who was named one of Ad Age’s Leading Women last year. During his time leading the North American offices, the region saw 5% growth, and FCB Chicago was named the top agency in North America at Cannes in 2021.