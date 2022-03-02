Agency News

Cartwright hires BBH vet Frances Great as co-president

Longtime exec of the Publicis shop joins WPP-backed agency's leadership team
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 02, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Post Consumer Brands names Mediahub as U.S. media agency of record
FrancesGreat_Cartwright_3x2
Credit: Cartwright

Longtime BBH vet Frances Great has joined Cartwright, the WPP-backed agency founded by Keith Cartwright, as its co-president. Great will share the role with Cartwright, who also serves as the agency’s chief creative officer.

Great’s arrival is the agency’s latest move to expand its leadership team as business grows. Last year, the shop more than doubled in size, adding work for clients including Coca-Cola, Disney, Haagen-Dazs and Activision Blizzard among others. Its client roster also includes Procter & Gamble, Addias, YouTubeTV, Disney, Uber and Blue Nile.

Subscribe to Ad Age for more of the latest in advertising and marketing industry news.

Great had previously served for almost two decades at BBH at its agencies across the globe, ultimately, as CEO of the Publicis Groupe shop’s L.A. office. She began her tenure at BBH as an account manager in the agency’s London headquarters, and between various stints at other shops, gradually moved up to managing director at BBH Asia Pacific. There, she helped to grow the agency’s Singapore office from 30 to 130 people. In her time at the agency, she oversaw high-profile accounts such as Levi’s, Google, Johnnie Walker, Axe and more. 

 

More on Cartwright
Cartwright lands a rare first-year berth on prestigious list
I-Hsien Sherwood
A superfan grandma catches every second of the NBA Finals thanks to YouTubeTV
Parker Herren
Cartwright bolsters its leadership with vets from Anomaly, 72andSunny and Grey
Ann-Christine Diaz

“Frances’ background is exactly what we need as we look to the next chapter of growth for Cartwright,” Cartwright said in a statement. “She really appreciates the unique attributes of a creatively-led organization and brings experiences across continents and cultures that speak to our focus to do bold work that meaningfully connects to what is happening in the world at large to drive conversation, engagement and action. As co-president, she will play a strong role in building the business, enabling me to fully focus on our work.”

“Much of my agency experience has come from working on global brands and landing big, culturally resonant ideas across diverse regions and cultures,” Great told Ad Age. “As Cartwright continues its journey of growth and takes on more global opportunities, I hope to be able to apply my experience to developing work that can travel beyond the U.S.”

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Post Consumer Brands names Mediahub as U.S. media agency of record

Post Consumer Brands names Mediahub as U.S. media agency of record
WPP reports ‘outstanding’ 2021, boosted by Coke and GroupM

WPP reports ‘outstanding’ 2021, boosted by Coke and GroupM
20220223_AmaniDuncan2_3X2.png

BBH USA promotes Amani Duncan to CEO
Droga5 opens in Brazil with inaugural client Netflix

Droga5 opens in Brazil with inaugural client Netflix
John Kinsella, former Leo Burnett CEO, dies at 93

John Kinsella, former Leo Burnett CEO, dies at 93
Meet Patrón’s first-ever culture agency of record

Meet Patrón’s first-ever culture agency of record
In-person ad industry events are now more common than virtual

In-person ad industry events are now more common than virtual
Mischief and No Fixed Address hire Publicis vet Katie Newman as first global CMO

Mischief and No Fixed Address hire Publicis vet Katie Newman as first global CMO