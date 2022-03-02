Cartwright hires BBH vet Frances Great as co-president

Longtime BBH vet Frances Great has joined Cartwright, the WPP-backed agency founded by Keith Cartwright, as its co-president. Great will share the role with Cartwright, who also serves as the agency’s chief creative officer.

Great’s arrival is the agency’s latest move to expand its leadership team as business grows. Last year, the shop more than doubled in size, adding work for clients including Coca-Cola, Disney, Haagen-Dazs and Activision Blizzard among others. Its client roster also includes Procter & Gamble, Addias, YouTubeTV, Disney, Uber and Blue Nile.

Great had previously served for almost two decades at BBH at its agencies across the globe, ultimately, as CEO of the Publicis Groupe shop’s L.A. office. She began her tenure at BBH as an account manager in the agency’s London headquarters, and between various stints at other shops, gradually moved up to managing director at BBH Asia Pacific. There, she helped to grow the agency’s Singapore office from 30 to 130 people. In her time at the agency, she oversaw high-profile accounts such as Levi’s, Google, Johnnie Walker, Axe and more.