Agency News

Code and Theory appoints first chief creative officer

Amy Carvajal was previously an executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on March 24, 2020.

Amy Carvajal is Code and Theory's first chief creative officer.

Credit: Amy Carvajal

Code and Theory, a Stagwell Group digital and creative shop, has appointed its first chief creative officer: Amy Carvajal.

Previously an executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, where she spent the last four years, Carvajal officially joined the agency about two weeks ago—just days before it mandated a staff-wide work-from-home policy due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I was in and then quickly out,” she says on a call with Ad Age from her home.

Carvajal will be based in the agency's New York office when it reopens and will lead creative across all six of its outposts. She says her focus right now, along with getting acclimated to a new agency and role, will be “keeping creatives motivated and inspired more than ever” as they work remotely. Motivated and inspired, as well as safe and healthy of course, she adds.

“I've been working in a global [capacity] for quite a bit of time,” Carvajal notes, “so working with a team remotely is not foreign. ... The whole world is remote right now. Virtual working; we're set up for that. We've been extremely productive.”

Trending news on Ad Age
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
How Girlboss' Sophia Amoruso plans to pull off a large-scale virtual event: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
IOC member Dick Pound says the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, USA Today reports

The reason Carvajal says she took the role at Code and Theory is because she admires the agency's ability to tap into various different capabilities, from creative to strategy to technology to design, to do “amazing execution.” Carvajal also commends “the people at Code and Theory; their dedication and passion for the work.”

Code and Theory offers consulting, product design and development, digital and advertising services for clients like NBC, CNN and JP Morgan. The shop also recently won Xerox's creative account from VMLY&R.

“As our business has continued to be fueled with growth across our varied set of capabilities, we thought threading our creativity together at this pivotal time with a newly announced CCO role was crucial to driving value to our clients and connecting ideas internally,” Code and Theory CEO Dan Gardner said in a statement on hiring the agency's first chief creative officer.

Carvajal joined J. Walter Thompson before it merged with Wunderman in July 2016. She previously held stints at agencies such as Publicis, Organic, McCann, Ogilvy and Tribal DDB, among others.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

10 ways agencies are keeping their remote employees engaged

10 ways agencies are keeping their remote employees engaged
Giant Spoon lays off 20 percent of staff

Giant Spoon lays off 20 percent of staff
Emma Montgomery, Agathe Guerrier named TBWA's new co-chief strategy officers

Emma Montgomery, Agathe Guerrier named TBWA's new co-chief strategy officers
The Webby Awards gala is canceled

The Webby Awards gala is canceled
Cannes Lions reschedules event to October

Cannes Lions reschedules event to October
How China's agencies are coming back after the pandemic and returning to work

How China's agencies are coming back after the pandemic and returning to work
Diageo sends global media account to PHD

Diageo sends global media account to PHD
4A's issues guidance on coronavirus, including how to advise clients

4A's issues guidance on coronavirus, including how to advise clients