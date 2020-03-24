Code and Theory appoints first chief creative officer
Code and Theory, a Stagwell Group digital and creative shop, has appointed its first chief creative officer: Amy Carvajal.
Previously an executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, where she spent the last four years, Carvajal officially joined the agency about two weeks ago—just days before it mandated a staff-wide work-from-home policy due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I was in and then quickly out,” she says on a call with Ad Age from her home.
Carvajal will be based in the agency's New York office when it reopens and will lead creative across all six of its outposts. She says her focus right now, along with getting acclimated to a new agency and role, will be “keeping creatives motivated and inspired more than ever” as they work remotely. Motivated and inspired, as well as safe and healthy of course, she adds.
“I've been working in a global [capacity] for quite a bit of time,” Carvajal notes, “so working with a team remotely is not foreign. ... The whole world is remote right now. Virtual working; we're set up for that. We've been extremely productive.”
The reason Carvajal says she took the role at Code and Theory is because she admires the agency's ability to tap into various different capabilities, from creative to strategy to technology to design, to do “amazing execution.” Carvajal also commends “the people at Code and Theory; their dedication and passion for the work.”
Code and Theory offers consulting, product design and development, digital and advertising services for clients like NBC, CNN and JP Morgan. The shop also recently won Xerox's creative account from VMLY&R.
“As our business has continued to be fueled with growth across our varied set of capabilities, we thought threading our creativity together at this pivotal time with a newly announced CCO role was crucial to driving value to our clients and connecting ideas internally,” Code and Theory CEO Dan Gardner said in a statement on hiring the agency's first chief creative officer.
Carvajal joined J. Walter Thompson before it merged with Wunderman in July 2016. She previously held stints at agencies such as Publicis, Organic, McCann, Ogilvy and Tribal DDB, among others.