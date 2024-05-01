Code and Theory names chief creative officer

Code and Theory, a Stagwell technology and creative agency, has appointed Craig Elimeliah as chief creative officer.

Elimeliah takes on the role as the agency’s first chief creative officer, Amy Carvajal, is set to leave Code and Theory at the end of May to pursue other opportunities, according to an agency spokesman. Carvajal said in an emailed statement she is “proud of solid foundation that has been laid” at the agency and that she looks forward to watching Code and Theory’s next chapter.

Dan Gardner, executive chairman at Code and Theory, said the agency was drawn to Elimeliah given his ability to bridge technology and creativity—an essential skill as the marketing industry grapples with generative AI and other emerging technologies.