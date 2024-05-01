Agency News

Code and Theory names chief creative officer

VML veteran Craig Elimeliah replaces Amy Carvajal
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 01, 2024.
Craig Elimeliah formerly served as chief creative officer at Lippe Taylor and /prompt. 

Credit: Code and Theory

Code and Theory, a Stagwell technology and creative agency, has appointed Craig Elimeliah as chief creative officer. 

Elimeliah takes on the role as the agency’s first chief creative officer, Amy Carvajal, is set to leave Code and Theory at the end of May to pursue other opportunities, according to an agency spokesman. Carvajal said in an emailed statement she is “proud of solid foundation that has been laid” at the agency and that she looks forward to watching Code and Theory’s next chapter.

Dan Gardner, executive chairman at Code and Theory, said the agency was drawn to Elimeliah given his ability to bridge technology and creativity—an essential skill as the marketing industry grapples with generative AI and other emerging technologies. 

Gardner said it is rare “to find someone at the highest level that truly understands … how to solve problems and find opportunities at that intersection [of creativity and technology].” He added: “Craig has extensive experience in big and small and traditional and digital [agencies]. That ties it all together.”

Elimeliah most recently served as CCO of earned marketing agency Lippe Taylor and /prompt, an AI-powered joint venture formed between Lippe Taylor and Twelvenote last November. In that dual role, he worked on Cetaphil’s regional 2024 Super Bowl commercial, which faced blowback after a TikTok creator accused the brand of using her story

Elimeliah and Cetaphil denied the allegations.

Elimeliah said he was largely focused on earned media in his previous role. By joining Code and Theory, he said he has access to more expertise and resources in areas such as design, branding, social and influencer, all of which are necessary, he said, to “really go after every single customer touchpoint.” 

“For me, it was really a matter of the market and world we live in today,” he said. “The demands of today's market require capabilities that are above and beyond what I think most other agencies have.”

A Lippe Taylor spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on any plans to fill Elimeliah’s roles at /prompt and Lippe Taylor.

Before Lippe Taylor, Elimeliah spent nearly eight years at VMLY&R (now VML), culminating in a role as chief experience design officer. Throughout his career, he has worked with clients such as T-Mobile, Amazon, Google, New Balance, BP and Motorola.

 

