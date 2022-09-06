David Droga looks back at one year as Accenture Song CEO

Though he had fleeting reservations about stepping into the role, Droga passionately believes that creatives deserve a place at the top.

“If you inject that at the highest chair in an organization, it changes the tone of conversations,” he said. “Not to eclipse those who have MBAs and the people who have very credible, seasoned opinions and skills, but we just add another dimension to it. I think the world needs that. I believed that when I was at Droga5, and now, I’ve got the backing of real tech know-how to build, run, scale, invent things—to innovate, as opposed to [just making] ideas that live in disposable mediums.”

His focus is on making all that marketing, technology, data and innovation firepower work together to optimize output for clients, who “are all operating at a different speed now, given the change in market and consumer behaviors,” he said. “Our primary role is no longer just helping with growth—it’s about growth and relevance.”

More considered pace

Since he accepted Sweet’s challenge, Droga has spent a lot of time “understanding and learning,” he said. He's also had to adjust to working at the more considered pace of a 710,000-person strong consulting behemoth.

Despite that change of tempo, within his last 12 months Droga managed to engineeer a massive brand overhaul that brought together 40-some agencies into a single entity called Accenture Song; hire a plethora of top-tier creatives who before may have spurned the idea of working for a consulting company; and brought creative muscle and Accenture acumen to bear for clients including Chamberlain Group and Ikea. He also gave doubters something to think about with an Accenture-created Super Bowl ad that broke the internet.

One of the most significant moves of his first year was the rebranding of the very corporate-sounding “Accenture Interactive” to the fresher, more modern “Accenture Song.” The move rallied under a single banner the organization's dozens of agencies and design firms including the U.K.’s Karmarama, Bow & Arrow and Fjord; King James in South Africa; Australia’s The Monkeys and Spain-based Shackleton—save for Droga's namesake agency, Droga5, which continues to operate under its own name.

It put the focus on two powerful brands: Accenture, which has cachet in the c-suite, and Droga5, which carries clout in creative circles. According to Droga, the name “Song” brings “soul” to the company while encapsulating the “combination of humanity and technology” that it offers. Droga reasoned that keeping the Droga5 name, the only global brand in the group, will help to address client conflicts.

While large consulting companies like Accenture are already set up with firewalls for that, Droga noted that conflict still remains an issue when it comes to marketing. “In operations and technology, having multiple clients or brands in one space is considered a specialty, whereas in advertising, it’s not,” he said.

The fact that it’s the only brand that happens to bear his name might lead observers to think that ego also played a part.

“Maybe if I had a therapist, they’d tell me it was,” Droga laughed. Joking aside, he explained it was “a rational decision” that came out of an audit of the Song agency brands. “If Song becomes what I think it should become, maybe Droga5 can and should roll up into that. My ambition is about where Song is going. As long as I can keep my surname, I’m happy.”

Digital business

As Droga5 remains, it has grown, with new offices in Tokyo, Brazil and Ireland, the last through a rebrand of existing Song agency Rothco.

And the agency continues to make the most of the bigger tool kit it now has, thanks to Song. Last month, for example, Chamberlain Group, the company that owns garage door brands and openers including LiftMaster, Merlin, MyQ and Chamberlain, hired Droga5 as its agency of record but also leveraged the offerings of the broader Song group as it looks to “shift from a mechanical engineering company to a software company—a full business transformation model,” said Susie Nam, Droga5 CEO of the Americas. Droga5 will be leading the branding and creativity, while design minds at Song are “key to building out experiences and platforms for consumers to engage,” she added. The combined efforts ultimately will entail “everything from brand purpose and identity, creative platform and comms work to product architecture, experience growth and business design.”

Under Droga’s watch, Accenture Song also brought more companies into the fold: e-commerce agencies The Stable, based in Minneapolis, Tokyo’s Tambourine, Glamit in Argentina, Brazil’s Experity; as well as brand and experience agency Romp, based in Jakarta, and King James, one of the largest independent agencies in South Africa.

The e-commerce acquisitions in particular are key because “that’s such an important part of where all our clients are going,” Droga said. “No matter how you frame it, every business is a digital business so we have to be leaders in that space.”