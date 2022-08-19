Agency News

David & Goliath brings back summer camp for underserved youth

The nonprofit Today, I’m Brave from David & Goliath debuts documentary and brings program to kids from Harlem, New York
By Keira Wingate. Published on August 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Agency news you need to know this week

The kids from Today I'm Brave's 2021 Brave Camp.

Credit: Today I'm Brave

Today, I’m Brave, the nonprofit founded by David & Goliath founder David Angelo, is bringing back its kid-focused Brave Camp for the second year—and this time, there's a big surprise for its beneficiaries. 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

Angelo launched the program last year in Portola, California, to give underserved teen-aged Black, Indigenous and people of color a free camp experience designed to build their self-esteem and give them tools to tackle life challenges, such as bullying and peer pressure. The $1,500 per camper cost was covered by ad agencies, production partners, foundations and individual donors, allowing 100 teens to attend. 

As it heads into its sophomore year, this time on the East Coast, those who attend will get a huge bonus—a free pass to the camp for the next four years. 

Kids gather for the 2021 Today I'm Brave Camp

Credit: Today I'm Brave

This year's program will host 50 middle schoolers from New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Aug. 21-26 in the Adirondack Mountains in Middle Grove, New York, in partnership with Camp Stomping Ground. There, leaders will ask campers to write down their definition of bravery on biodegradable paper. Their responses will be buried in a hole with a young tree, called "The Brave Tree." On the last day of camp, the kids will be asked to write a letter to themselves listing the five things that they want to accomplish during the next year. 

Afterward, Angelo will announce the surprise: The campers will return for the next four years. They will be able to see the growth of the trees each time they return. "If we leave an impact on these kids, they’re going to be so excited to come back the next year," he said.

Last year's program, held at California's Grizzly Creek Ranch, is the subject of a documentary called “Brave Camp,” co-directed by industry veteran Peter Nicholson and filmmaker Juan Pablo Digenio. The film aims to generate excitement for this year's program and raise industry donations to help sustain it going forward. This year's program will be captured in a documentary as well. 

TIB is still soliciting donations as well as camping goods including sleeping bags and water bottles. Last year, agencies including Alma, Anomaly, BBDO, TBWA, Vayner and R/GA were among the donors. 

More from Ad Age
Why Crocs hired Digitas to scale globally amid a tough economy
Brian Bonilla
Why an A.C. brand made a (really boring) 90-minute movie
Keira Wingate
Ad spending, marketing and financial stats—analyzing the latest data
Bradley Johnson
Pumpkin spice season returns—how brands are approaching it
Jade Yan

The success of last year's camp inspired the program's team to build out the program in year two. "How can we turn this up a notch and make it even more immersive?” said Angelo. That led to taking the idea across the country to New York. There will also be a new curriculum—based on learnings from last year by Oxford University and University College London alumni, Shawn McQueen and Tessa Davis—and other unique activities. 

Events planned throughout the week will feature guests and teachers including Michael Carter, a health and fitness coach who will be leading daily mediations; reggae, hip-hop and R&B artists RSNY, who will inspire bravery and a sense of community through live musical performances and workshops; and Larissa May, founder of #HalfTheStory, who will help campers explore their higher selves and inner truths through dream boards and other art projects.

The goal is to continue the four-year cycle for all participants and expand the camp in other states, Angelo said.

“It was a pretty awesome experience, to say the least,” Angelo said regarding last year's Brave Camp. “You can see in the documentary and feel what they and we experienced. But there's nothing like being there in person and feeling the energy of these kids and the instructors because they’re just vibing off each other throughout the entire week.”

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week
Why Crocs hired Digitas to scale globally amid a tough economy

Why Crocs hired Digitas to scale globally amid a tough economy
Dentsu Creative hires chief creative officer for Chicago

Dentsu Creative hires chief creative officer for Chicago
Mondelēz awards Publicis its $500 million European media business

Mondelēz awards Publicis its $500 million European media business
Wunderman Thompson hires McCann vet as North America chief creative officer

Wunderman Thompson hires McCann vet as North America chief creative officer
OMD teaches minority-owned small businesses how to plan and buy media

OMD teaches minority-owned small businesses how to plan and buy media
Omnicom Group launches gaming unit for in-game advertising, influencer marketing

Omnicom Group launches gaming unit for in-game advertising, influencer marketing
Ogilvy hires IBM global creative lead

Ogilvy hires IBM global creative lead