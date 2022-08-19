David & Goliath brings back summer camp for underserved youth

The success of last year's camp inspired the program's team to build out the program in year two. "How can we turn this up a notch and make it even more immersive?” said Angelo. That led to taking the idea across the country to New York. There will also be a new curriculum—based on learnings from last year by Oxford University and University College London alumni, Shawn McQueen and Tessa Davis—and other unique activities.

Events planned throughout the week will feature guests and teachers including Michael Carter, a health and fitness coach who will be leading daily mediations; reggae, hip-hop and R&B artists RSNY, who will inspire bravery and a sense of community through live musical performances and workshops; and Larissa May, founder of #HalfTheStory, who will help campers explore their higher selves and inner truths through dream boards and other art projects.

The goal is to continue the four-year cycle for all participants and expand the camp in other states, Angelo said.

“It was a pretty awesome experience, to say the least,” Angelo said regarding last year's Brave Camp. “You can see in the documentary and feel what they and we experienced. But there's nothing like being there in person and feeling the energy of these kids and the instructors because they’re just vibing off each other throughout the entire week.”