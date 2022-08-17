Dentsu Creative hires chief creative officer for Chicago

Dentsu Creative has appointed Pedro Pérez as the chief creative officer of its Chicago office. Pérez, who previously served as the co-chief creative officer of Energy BBDO for the last three years alongside Josh Gross, is the first significant hire since Dentsu consolidated its creative agencies into one entity in June. Pérez will report to Dentsu International Global Chief Creative Officer Fred Levron.

Gross will remain in his position as chief creative officer of Energy BBDO, according to a spokesman for the agency.

Along with his Chicago duties, Pérez will also lead Dentsu’s creatives in San Francisco and work globally depending on clients. Pérez said a big reason for the move was that he was attracted to the “transformation” that Dentsu Creative has been going through recently.

“I've always been a fan of Fred [Levron] and the work that he has been doing his entire career,” Pérez said. “Every place that he has been, he helped transform the place into creative firepower. When we started talking, the challenge of the transformation of Dentsu Creative and the principles of creativity and advertising in service of our client businesses was very appealing to me.”

During his time at Energy BBDO, Pérez worked with clients such as Mars Wrigley, Bayer, and SC Johnson. One of the most notable campaigns from his tenure was Extra Gum's “For When It’s Time” campaign that launched in May last year. Pérez also took home a Gold and Silver Lion for Guns Down America and Champion Sportswear, respectively, at Cannes this year.