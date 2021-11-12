Agency News

Dentsu Group names a new CEO and president

Hiroshi Igarashi takes over for Toshihiro Yamamoto as CEO; Tim Andree becomes non-executive chairman of board
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 12, 2021.
The Richards Group named agency of record for MetroNet
20211112_dentsuLeadership_3x2

Toshihiro Yamamoto (l.) and Hiroshi Igarashi

Credit: Dentsu

Toshihiro Yamamoto is set to retire from his roles as president and CEO of Dentsu Group after holding those positions for five years. He will be succeeded by Hiroshi Igarashi, currently executive officer of Dentsu Japan Network and president and CEO of Dentsu Inc. Igarashi will officially take on the dual roles beginning in January 2022.

In addition, Tim Andree, representative director at Dentsu Group Inc. and executive chairman at Dentsu International, is leaving the latter role he took on in September 2020 as part of Dentsu International’s rebrand. Andree will now take over for Yamamoto, who is also stepping down as chairman of the board, and will assume the newly created position of non-executive chairman of the board.

This marks a new management structure for Dentsu, which is separating the CEO and president roles from the chairman position for the first time. This move will be made official after Dentsu’s annual general meeting in March. 

“These changes are designed to strengthen governance and advance the reforms and transformation that Dentsu has established, to achieve sustainable growth and increase corporate value for Dentsu Group Inc.,” Yamamoto said. “I have been the proud custodian of Dentsu for five years and I am confident that Igarashi, Wendy [Clark], and [Norihiro] Kuretani will lead our people, our clients, and our business into a new and exciting chapter of change.”

As part of that change, Kuretani will step into the role of president and CEO of Dentsu Japan Network from his previous position as director and executive VP of Dentsu Inc. Clark will maintain her role as global CEO of Dentsu International.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to continue building business in partnership with our clients, powered by our unique Dentsu blend of creativity, innovation, and customer-centricity,” Igarashi added.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more.

