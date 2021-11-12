Dentsu Group names a new CEO and president

Toshihiro Yamamoto is set to retire from his roles as president and CEO of Dentsu Group after holding those positions for five years. He will be succeeded by Hiroshi Igarashi, currently executive officer of Dentsu Japan Network and president and CEO of Dentsu Inc. Igarashi will officially take on the dual roles beginning in January 2022.

In addition, Tim Andree, representative director at Dentsu Group Inc. and executive chairman at Dentsu International, is leaving the latter role he took on in September 2020 as part of Dentsu International’s rebrand. Andree will now take over for Yamamoto, who is also stepping down as chairman of the board, and will assume the newly created position of non-executive chairman of the board.

This marks a new management structure for Dentsu, which is separating the CEO and president roles from the chairman position for the first time. This move will be made official after Dentsu’s annual general meeting in March.