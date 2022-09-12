Deutsch LA promotes Karen Costello to creative chair

Deutsch LA Chief Creative Officer Karen Costello is stepping up to the post of creative chair following the retirement of Creative Chairman Pete Favat last month.
A longtime employee of the agency, Costello began her career in the industry as an art director at Kirshenbaum and Bond, eventually making her way to Deutsch LA in 1997 in the same role—the eighth staffer to join the shop after it was founded two years earlier. Following a brief stint at Secret Weapon Marketing, she returned to the agency as creative director, ultimately rising to executive creative director and remaining for more than a decade. In 2018, she picked up to move to Richmond, Virginia to become chief creative officer at The Martin Agency. Three and a half years later, she was back at Deutsch LA as chief creative officer.
Throughout her career at Deutsch, Costello has worked on major campaigns for Volkswagen, Zillow, Target and Taco Bell, among others. Her highlights include Target’s first-ever live music video with Gwen Stefani that ran during the 2016 Grammys as well as Taco Bell’s team-up with Doja Cat that brought a new take to the brand’s “Live Más” platform.