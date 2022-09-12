Deutsch LA promotes Karen Costello to creative chair

Growth begets growth

Costello prides herself most in nurturing talent, noting that “growth begets growth” across the whole agency. Since she returned to Deutsch LA, promotions in the creative department grew 22% in 2021 the first year and then 26% so far in 2022.

“One of the things our industry has failed people in the most is creative time and space for people to learn how to manage others, particularly in the creative department,” she said. “Normally, you’re just thrown in and then you’re off and running. Sometimes you can get trajectory and win a couple of awards and a title, but you still have to understand how to manage people’s careers. All of that matters.”

Related: See Pete Favat's best ad hits

While the work and serving clients are key, Costello insists that “at the heart of all of that is people. If we’re not starting with the people, you’re not nurturing the roots. You’re just trying to water the leaves. But you have to make sure the roots are healthy and that’s what I’m really trying to put the focus on, and to do whatever I can to make that space for other people.”

“There is not a more compassionate or committed creative leader than Karen,” Deutsch LA CEO Kim Getty said in a statement. “Expanding her remit, Karen’s responsibilities will grow to include nurturing our world-class design practice, and accelerating the progress of our production company, Steelhead.”