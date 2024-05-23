Doner names president as it prepares to launch inclusive marketing practice

Grossman will spearhead the agency’s account services department, managing clients such as McDonald’s, Stellantis and Coca-Cola’s Fairlife, while continuing to oversee strategy.

“We envision the next era of ‘Modern and Main Street’ being more digital-first, data-driven and diverse,” said DeMuth. “The way Ben approaches opportunities embodies all those things, so he’s very much the perfect person to assume this role.”

Grossman and Trapp will aim to bolster Doner’s internal initiatives and culture, working with VP, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Shelia Minetola to help with recruitment, employee resource groups and employee training. The duo will also focus largely on external efforts, developing tools and frameworks to ensure a range of diverse voices are well-represented in clients’ creative.

Bucking the trend

Doner is developing its new practice in response to clients’ increasing efforts to market across areas including ethnicity, age, religion, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, primary language and geographic location, Grossman said. It comes as other agencies make cuts to DE&I departments and brands hire fewer diverse vendors and suppliers.

“Most of the brands we work on behalf of are mass brands. They’re trying to appeal to everyday people,” said DeMuth. “For us to effectively do that, we need to really understand the changing landscape of mainstream America, which isn’t even really mainstream anymore.”

The inclusive marketing practice will build on Doner’s prior work, such as its Calm Cabin package campaign for Chrysler, which was created in partnership with the Autism Society of America and designed to support the needs of individuals with autism and their loved ones.