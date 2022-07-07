Droga5 chief creative officer joins Zulu Alpha Kilo to open U.S. office

“Obviously Tim’s work speaks for itself, we found one of the most creative minds in the world, a top global talent, a super good guy,” said Mroueh. But besides his reel, Mroueh noted that Gordon also has the rare quality of entrepreneurialism, “and I believe we're gonna build a kick-ass agency together.”

'Too good of an opportunity to pass up'

Gordon, who also happens to be Canadian, said he hadn’t been looking to leave Droga5. “I probably could have happily stayed throughout my entire career,” he said, but it was hard to resist the opportunity to grow something once again. When he started at Droga5, it was a team of 40 in New York; now, it has around 500 staff.

“The idea of building something from the ground up was ingrained in the philosophy at Droga5,” Gordon said. “It clicked when Zak and I met because I think I was looking for an opportunity to in many ways, do it again. Figuring out a way to build a creative community in New York in the U.S., with the hindsight of Droga5 and the hindsight of what we've all been through over the last couple of years, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Until now, Gordon had spent his entire career at Droga5. His last day there was July 1, almost 14 years to the date that he started as an intern at the agency, now part of the Accenture Song network, where he steadily rose the ranks from copywriter all the way to chief creative officer. He had stepped into the top creative post in 2019 alongside Co-Chief Creative Officer Felix Richter, who in February departed the agency to become creative chief at Mother London.

"Tim has been a part of building Droga5’s legacy during his 14-year tenure and we could not be more grateful for his contributions," said a Droga5 spokesperson. "He’s grown up in this agency and we’re proud of his accomplishments, creative leadership and industry-leading work. We wish him the absolute best in his new role." Scott Bell, who had stepped up to replace Richter, remains as the agency's sole chief creative officer.

Gordon is the latest top leader to leave Droga5. In April 2021, Global Chief Strategy Officer Jonny Bauer departed to join Blackstone. And David Kolbuz, chief creative officer of Droga5 London, left in April 2022 and joined Lightning Orchard (now Orchard) in May.

After Accenture Interactive acquired the agency in 2019, a number of its key executives moved up to the parent company, including Founder and Creative Chairman David Droga moving to CEO and creative chairman; CEO Sarah Thompson named to become global lead for communications and content; and former Global Chief Creative Officer Neil Heymann rejoining from Publicis' Le Truc in that same post.