David Kolbusz reflects on Droga5 London tenure—see his greatest hits

"The whole Droga experience was a great one from start to finish,” Kolbusz told Ad Age. “Naturally every job has its ups and downs but there wasn't a moment I didn't feel supported or championed. I was reticent at first because when people are trying to hire you they typically tell you what you want to hear and then backtrack later when the promises prove inconvenient. [Founder David] Droga delivered on every promise he made.”

Kolbusz’s career has seen him zigzagging across the Atlantic. Born in Canada, he began advertising at TBWA\Toronto and later joined Mother London as a creative. He then returned to North America to join Goodby, Silverstein & Partners as group creative director before returning to the U.K. to join BBH London, where he last served as deputy executive creative director. There, he had made waves on celebrated work such as the “Three Little Pigs” ad for The Guardian and Axe/Unilever’s “Peace” and “Apollo” campaigns. His last stop before Droga5 was at Wieden+Kennedy, which had tapped him to lead its New York office as executive creative director alongside Jaime Robinson, now co-founder and CCO at Joan.

At Droga5, Kolbusz is credited for making campaigns that defied the norms of their respective categories, marked by a skewed sensibility and often filled with off-kilter humor.

When he had joined, the work Droga5 "was famous for was quite different from the type I typically made or shepherded, and [Droga] told me he didn't want a carbon copy,” Kolbusz said. “Throughout my tenure there he delighted in everything we made. He gave us the space to succeed and the freedom to fail. He didn't mind that the work wasn't fashionable, as long as it was good.”

Outside of the work, Kolbusz said he’s proud of the team he built in London. “The other thing I made sure of while we were building Droga5 London is that everyone who came through the doors didn't just have talent, but they had taste too,” he said. “Every discipline, irrespective of their charge, needed to be creative or at least have an understanding of creativity. In so doing, I leave behind a building full of brilliant souls who will go on to do great work without me. I'm excited to see where they go from here."

Here, we take a look back at some of Kolbusz’ best moves at Droga5 London.

The agency’s campaigns for convenience food company Rustlers included a “misery memoir” chronicling the lifelong suffering of an elderly man who finally finds joy when he chows down on one of the brand’s burgers.