Eleven merges into Mekanism as parent Plus Company doubles down in U.S.

The next step is making Mekanism a more full-funnel agency by adding CRM and performance capabilities, according to Harris. Marchand says the merger will add Eleven’s digital and design capabilities into the mix.
It is still being decided what role Eleven President Courtney Buechert will take within Mekanism, but he will be involved in some “key pieces of business,” with which he already has a connection, Harris said. Buechert will also remain as a U.S. chair for Plus Company.
Eleven employees will get the chance to work with Mekanism clients moving forward and vice versa.
Currently, some of Mekanism’s clients include Peleton, OkCupid, and Jose Cuervo, which is owned by Proximo Spirits, marketer of Kraken, an Eleven client. Mekanism recently launched a campaign for the NBA App and picked up business for sports retail company Fanatics in March.
“The advantage is we're able to tap into Plus Company to offer services that we didn't have before,” Harris said. “That's been a real plus for our clients."
For example, Mekanism recently won creative lead for Amazon Kids, an Amazon subscription offering catered towards children, with another Plus Company agency. “We pitched it with Citizen Relations because they needed creative and strategy plus PR, and we don’t do PR. Citizen does,” Harris said.