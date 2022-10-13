Eleven merges into Mekanism as parent Plus Company doubles down in U.S.

Both agencies are owned by Canadian holding company Plus Company, which acquired Mekanism in June as part of a plan to become a bigger player in the U.S. market. Beyond scaling, this merger fits into Plus Company’s “un-network” model, which Plus Company CEO Brett Marchand said is focused on “collaboration, not competition” between agencies in the same market. Plus Company currently owns over 20 agencies including We Are Social, Socialize, Hello, Kobe, Metta, Fuseproject, All Inclusive Marketing, Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, and Cossette Media.

“Although Eleven is a very good agency, it just doesn't have the same scale as Mekanism,” Marchand said. “If you look at other markets where we have two agencies in the same area, like We Are Social and Hello, they're under one P&L. Cossette Media and Jungle Media have one P&L, Citizen Relations and Middle Child, our PR agencies have one P&L. In the case of Mekanism and Eleven, it really came down to a decision—could we support two brands in the U.S. given the size? We're just not at the size that we could support two brands. We all collectively believed that we were better off putting them together.”

This merger was part of the plan when Mekanism joined the holding company as the agency positions itself as the lead creative agency in the U.S. for Plus Company, according to Mekanism CEO Jason Harris. Mekanism, which had around 200 employees prior to the merger, will move into Eleven’s office space. That space will become Plus Company’s San Francisco office as it moves to a campus model in New York and Chicago as well. Mekanism’s New York space has become the hub for Plus’s New York campus.