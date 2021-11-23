Agency News

Eli Lilly moves U.S media account to Zenith after 20 years with OMD

Ad Age Datacenter estimates Eli Lilly's U.S ad business to be around $869 million
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia
20211123_lillyPublicis_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

Eli Lilly is moving its U.S media account to Publicis’ Zenith which concludes the drug maker's nearly 20-year relationship with Omnicom’s OMD worldwide.

OMD was a finalist in the pitch, and WPP and Dentsu also participated in the review, according to a person close to the situation. The review, which kicked off in June, was handled by Medialink.

Publicis declined to comment. WPP, Dentsu, and OMD weren’t immediately available for comment.

Eli Lilly is the maker of drugs like the antidepressants Prozac and Cymbalta, and the diabetes drug Trulicity. The pharmaceutical giant had disclosed 2020 worldwide ad spending of $1.1 billion, primarily for TV, radio, print media and internet advertising. Ad Age Datacenter estimates the U.S. portion of that spending to be at $869 million. A person close to the situation said Eli Lilly will likely be looking to increase its ad spending moving forward.

"As part of our Marketing transformation goals, Lilly aims to create remarkable experiences within the consumer journey, fueled by both human insights and data," the company announced in a statement. "Lilly looks forward to working with Zenith, part of Publicis Groupe, as our new media agency of record. Together, we will partner to deliver these remarkable experiences to patients and help support the future growth of the business."

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Other Publicis wins
Global automaker Stellantis consolidates media account with Publicis
E.J. Schultz
Facebook selects Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry as its media agency
Garett Sloane
Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year
Jack Neff

Publicis Groupe has been on a hot streak, scoring five big media wins in the last nine months alone. In February it won media agency-of-record status for Inspire Brands, the parent of Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John’s and Sonic. It brought home Stellantis in April and Walmart in August. Earlier this month it won the high-profile media account for Facebook, now known as Meta.

Lilly's move is a blow for Omnicom, which recently secured some significant media wins. In October, the holding company won Chanel’s $500 million global media account. Earlier this month Omnicom won media business for brands like iFit and British Airways.

Contributing: Keira Wingate

 

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia

Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia
The University of Texas keeps Stan Richards’ name on its advertising school

The University of Texas keeps Stan Richards’ name on its advertising school
Why this agency created a pro-vaccine clothing brand for Republicans

Why this agency created a pro-vaccine clothing brand for Republicans
Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office

Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office

Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion

Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion
R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas

R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas
John Hancock parent hires Dentsu for global media and creative

John Hancock parent hires Dentsu for global media and creative
Why this agency canceled Monday meetings

Why this agency canceled Monday meetings