Eli Lilly moves U.S media account to Zenith after 20 years with OMD

Eli Lilly is moving its U.S media account to Publicis’ Zenith which concludes the drug maker's nearly 20-year relationship with Omnicom’s OMD worldwide.

OMD was a finalist in the pitch, and WPP and Dentsu also participated in the review, according to a person close to the situation. The review, which kicked off in June, was handled by Medialink.



Publicis declined to comment. WPP, Dentsu, and OMD weren’t immediately available for comment.

Eli Lilly is the maker of drugs like the antidepressants Prozac and Cymbalta, and the diabetes drug Trulicity. The pharmaceutical giant had disclosed 2020 worldwide ad spending of $1.1 billion, primarily for TV, radio, print media and internet advertising. Ad Age Datacenter estimates the U.S. portion of that spending to be at $869 million. A person close to the situation said Eli Lilly will likely be looking to increase its ad spending moving forward.



"As part of our Marketing transformation goals, Lilly aims to create remarkable experiences within the consumer journey, fueled by both human insights and data," the company announced in a statement. "Lilly looks forward to working with Zenith, part of Publicis Groupe, as our new media agency of record. Together, we will partner to deliver these remarkable experiences to patients and help support the future growth of the business."

