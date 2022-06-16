Agency News

Erich and Kallman hires first executive creative director

San Francisco indie hires Camp+King's Rikesh Lal amid expansion that led to doubling of staff
By Tony Hao. Published on June 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada

Rikesh Lal and Eric Kallman

Credit: Erich and Kallman

Independent agency Erich and Kallman is bringing on its first-ever executive creative director with the hire of Rikesh Lal, formerly executive creative director and partner at Camp+King.

The establishment of the position does not signal a change in Erich and Kallman’s grand strategy. Rather, it comes from the practical need for an additional director as the agency expands its business. “Over the past year, we’ve doubled in size, from 25 full-time employees to 50,” said Eric Kallman, the agency’s chief creative officer and co-founder, in an interview. “Frankly, I need some help.”

San Francisco-based Erich and Kallman has within the past 18 months picked up national and global accounts including iRobot, Dole, Meineke Car Care, and Disney+. “We’ll continue this natural growth,” Lal added, “we’re growing at the right pace.”

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Get your tickets for Chicago event held on July 26 and 27.
Click here

Kallman credits his agency’s recent boom to its strong history with existing clients. “Clients want to see you not just having done good work in your former life,” said Kallman, who opened his agency with Steven Erich in 2016 after working at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Wieden+Kennedy and Barton F. Graf. (Erich's resume includes Crispin Porter & Bogusky, TBWA\Chiat\Day and The Martin Agency.) Clients "want to see you doing great work at your new agency," he added. "We did just that. We had small growth. I think we’ve been around long enough. In the past year and a half, we’ve become attractive to a lot of people. And we’re finally taking off.”

Kallman finds in Lal a leader with the correct skillset and strong experience. “He’s a long-time Bay Area guy,” Kallman said of Lal, “and he complements me in a lot of ways. I have a lot of experience in copywriting, and he’s a fantastic art director.”

Kallman also said in a press release, “He’s also fun to work with, which frankly, matters a lot.”

More from Ad Age
What CEOs really think of their CMOs
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Warner Bros. Discovery trails rivals in TV upfronts as it continues aggressive negotiating stance
Catie Keck
NFL signs Little Caesars as new pizza sponsor—behind the deal
Jon Springer

“My philosophy is not to be precious about [the title]. Even if I’ve gotten this title, I’ve also gotten the responsibility to ride by the brand, and I’ll do whatever it takes,” Lal said.

During his decade-long tenure with Camp+King, Lal worked on notable campaigns including the introduction of Shaquille O’Neal as Papa John’s ambassador and revamping the Energizer Bunny mascot. Lal recalled during the interview that following his creative work, Papa John’s stock price increased by 50%.

Both Kallman and Lal see a changing trajectory in the ad industry. “Advertising over the past years has become really serious,” Kallman said, “it’s become cost-oriented, and the pandemic didn’t help either. There’s a really solemn tone in a lot of [ad] work. One kind of thing we’d love to do is [create] broadly appealing, funny work, the kind of commercial that people like to talk about and share. With the pandemic coming to an end, it’s okay to do fun work again.”

The duo also maintained that current day marketers need to respect their roots. “If you look at the DNA of a brand,” Kallman said, “[companies should try] to bring it back in a modern way, instead of trying to reinvent themselves. They should be themselves and bring back everything people loved about them and what made them great to begin with.”

Lal cited Energizer as an example. “The last 15 years,” he said the Energizer Bunny, “had been relegated to a bum at the end of a spot. It’s become more like a logo and mascot, instead of a disrupter, which was its original role.” The trick with the brand mascot was to “bring back its glory but make it live in the modern world and the pop culture.”

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Click here

The two share the same vision for Erich and Kallman. “We have an amazing creative department now," said Lal. "And what I’d love to do for the department is to start to see the outer bound of the clients’ comfort zone, going beyond just film, and into social.”

“I’m excited for [Kallman’s] commitment to creativity,” Lal added. “This kind of agency is becoming rarer and rarer. A lot of other agencies are trying to become a little bit of everything, and they’ve been losing their core. What’s great about Erich and Kallman is that they know who they are, and they know how to present themselves to the world. They have a certain confidence and conviction about that.”

In this article:

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada

Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada
Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency

Mother New York Chief Creative Officer Corinna Falusi to depart agency
MullenLowe launches ‘Momternship’ to help bring mothers back to the workforce

MullenLowe launches ‘Momternship’ to help bring mothers back to the workforce
Applebee’s TikTok-viral Walker Hayes collab wins 2022 U.S. Grand Effie

Applebee’s TikTok-viral Walker Hayes collab wins 2022 U.S. Grand Effie
WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president

WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president
Free the Work and Goodby Silverstein partner on diverse directors residency

Free the Work and Goodby Silverstein partner on diverse directors residency
Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election

Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election
Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession

Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession