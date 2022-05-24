Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe

Scott Hagedorn, most recently CEO of Omnicom Media Group North America, is joining Publicis Groupe in the newly created role of global chief solutions architect.

Hagedorn will join the holding company’s U.S. ComEx leadership team, a group that oversees all Publicis agencies in the country. He will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe.

Get your tickets for the Small Agency Conference & Awards, held in Chicago on July 26 and 27, at AdAge.com/SACA2022



“With our transformation behind us thanks to future-proofing acquisitions like Epsilon and Sapient, now it’s about architecting solutions using all our assets across creative, media, data and technology,” Sadoun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our Chief Solutions Architect. His proven creator mindset and mastery in harnessing data and technology will undoubtedly help drive success for all of our clients and their businesses during these dynamic times.”

In his new role, Hagedorn will design “agile, go-to-market solutions” that “address complex marketplace challenges” as well as serve as "a strategic partner to client leaders globally,” according to a statement from Publicis.

Samantha Levine Archer, who previously served as chief transformation officer of OMG North America, will also join Publicis in partnership with Hagedorn in a "U.S.-focused solutions role," according to a statement from the French holding company.