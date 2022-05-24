Agency News

Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe

Scott Hagedorn will take on a newly created role as global chief solutions architect at the French holding company
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

Scott Hagedorn, most recently CEO of Omnicom Media Group North America, is joining Publicis Groupe in the newly created role of global chief solutions architect.

Hagedorn will join the holding company’s U.S. ComEx leadership team, a group that oversees all Publicis agencies in the country. He will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe.

Get your tickets for the Small Agency Conference & Awards, held in Chicago on July 26 and 27, at AdAge.com/SACA2022

“With our transformation behind us thanks to future-proofing acquisitions like Epsilon and Sapient, now it’s about architecting solutions using all our assets across creative, media, data and technology,” Sadoun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our Chief Solutions Architect. His proven creator mindset and mastery in harnessing data and technology will undoubtedly help drive success for all of our clients and their businesses during these dynamic times.”

In his new role, Hagedorn will design “agile, go-to-market solutions” that “address complex marketplace challenges” as well as serve as "a strategic partner to client leaders globally,” according to a statement from Publicis.

Samantha Levine Archer, who previously served as chief transformation officer of OMG North America, will also join Publicis in partnership with Hagedorn in a "U.S.-focused solutions role," according to a statement from the French holding company. 

Other Omnicom news
Omnicom names Daryl Simm president and chief operating officer
Brian Bonilla
NBCUniversal opens clean room to Omnicom amid first-party data arms race
Asa Hiken
Omnicom aims to increase diverse media commitments from brands with biannual ad initiative
Catie Keck

Hagedorn departed from his role as CEO of OMG North America in March after three years in the post, where he oversaw all of Omnicom’s media operations including OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, Resolution and Jump450. He was succeeded by Ralph Pardo, who previously served as the CEO of Hearts & Science. 

During Hagedorm’s last year with Omnicom, the holding company secured some significant media accounts for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Chanel, Phillips, and iFit.

Get your tickets for the Small Agency Conference & Awards, held in Chicago on July 26 and 27, at AdAge.com/SACA2022

Prior to his chief executive role at OMG, Hagedorn was the founder and CEO of Hearts & Science. Before launching Hearts & Science in 2016, Hagedorn was the founder and CEO of Annalect, an Omnicom data technology platform. Hagedorn has also held various other executive leadership positions, including U.S. CEO of PHD, managing director of OMD, and chief digital officer of Rapp.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

Holland America hires Curiosity as creative agency

Holland America hires Curiosity as creative agency
Audi of America hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record

Audi of America hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record
5 ways agencies should handle the pitch process—according to consultants

5 ways agencies should handle the pitch process—according to consultants
How agencies are prioritizing mental health two years into the pandemic

How agencies are prioritizing mental health two years into the pandemic

Burrell media exec Linda Jefferson dies following illness

Burrell media exec Linda Jefferson dies following illness
New creative content company SuperBloom House aims to connect brands and creators

New creative content company SuperBloom House aims to connect brands and creators
Deutsch New York hires FCB’s Samira Ansari as chief creative officer

Deutsch New York hires FCB’s Samira Ansari as chief creative officer