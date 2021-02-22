Agency News

Forsman & Bodenfors brings a bit of Sweden to New York office with new co-head of creative

Emma Eriksson will move from Stockholm to share duties with Matt Creamer; agency also bolsters team with talent from Vayner, Grey and Eleven
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on February 22, 2021.
Forsman & Bodenfors brings more creative heft to its New York office with the appointment of Emma Eriksson as its new co-head of creative. Eriksson, who previously served as art director at F&B's Stockholm office, will share duties with Co-Head of Creative Matt Creamer on leading the agency’s creative department, with both working closely alongside Senior Executive Chairman and Copywriter Anna Qveenerstedt.

Eriksson will be looking to bring some of the Swedish culture of the agency's home base to the New York shop. She previously worked on the agency's stylish “Don’t Hold Back” campaign for Häagen-Dazs, which celebrated inclusiveness and positivity and followed F&B’s win of the ice cream brand’s global creative duties. 

"We're looking to combine the best of both worlds and create work that feels relevant and modern," says Eriksson. "Work that shows a brand's true potential and makes a difference for humanity and society." 

Eriksson began at F&B in 2017 and prior to that, she co-founded Stockholm agency Le Bureau, working for clients including H&M and Filippa K. She also previously served at TBWA Stockholm, where she worked on brands such as Absolut Vodka and MTV.

 

Along with Eriksson, the agency has further bolstered its creative team with the appointments of (from left, above) Graphic Designer Jaun Raza, former senior art director at Vayner Media; Copywriter Dotun Bello, who previously worked at West Coast agencies Eleven, Mullen and Goodby Silverstein & Partners; and Art Director Jose D’Alta, who had last served at Grey Group working on clients including Volvo, AARP, GSK, Walgreens and Lindt.

