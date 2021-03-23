Agency News

Fortnight Collective taps CPB exec Adam Chasnow as its first chief creative officer

Ten-year vet of the MDC shop joins the Boulder brand accelerator as it sets sights on going from 'good to great'
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 23, 2021.
Boulder, Colo.-based independent shop Fortnight Collective, which bills itself as a full-service brand marketing accelerator, has tapped ex-CPB Executive Creative Director, Co-Lead Creative, Adam Chasnow, as partner and its first-ever chief creative officer. 

Chasnow had served for a decade at CPB, leading accounts including VRBO, Microsoft, Infiniti, AB InBev’s Goose Island Beer Co. and Amstel, as well as several Kraft Heinz brands. A highlight of the latter includes the decorated “World’s Largest Blind Taste Test” campaign for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese that saw the brand switching up the recipe of its popular product, only to tell consumers about it months later, when 50 million boxes of the reformulated product had already been sold.

Prior to CPB, Chasnow served as creative director and associate partner at 180 Amsterdam and also worked at top shops including Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Cliff Freeman and DDB. 

Fortnight Collective, headquartered in Boulder with another office in London, was founded in Colorado in 2017 by Andy Nathan, who had previously served as chief marketing officer at Victors & Spoils, and in leadership roles at TBWA\Chiat\Day and CPB. Its business centers on a platform of helping brands be “better, faster.” Its original offering hinged on an expedited creative process that went from idea to execution in two weeks—an M.O. articulated in the agency’s name. The agency also has a modular structure, featuring a core team of execs who work with a “collective” of more than 150 experienced talents, including creative directors, writers, art directors, designers, developers and technologists, each of whom are hand-picked for specific assignments.

Currently, Fortnight serves as agency of record for Noodles & Co. and Wholesome Sweeteners, and works with brands such as Mondelēz, Patagonia Provisions, Health-Ade Kombucha and Odell Brewing Company.

“We’re thrilled to have him,” Nathan says of Chasnow. “I”ve known him for years, admired his work from afar, loved his global and large-agency experience working for tons of big blue chips brands as well as scrappy upstarts.” 

Chasnow ended his role at CPB on March 12 and officially started at Fortnight Collective last week. His move follows other leadership departures and account losses from the MDC agency. Earlier this month, CPB confirmed that CEO Erik Sollenberg would be leaving, news that came on the heels of major account losses including Infiniti and Domino’s last year. The agency, however, says it has been retooling for the future, with new CCO Jorge Calleja and a move to Denver later this year. 

Chasnow hopes to bring lessons he learned from his previous gigs into his new role. “The one thing I noticed when I got to CPB, there was nobody there that didn’t give a shit,” he says. “That was the culture of the agency and I want to encourage that, whether it’s creative or strategy, and get people to be proud not just of the creative work, but also the teamwork. It’s really important for people to get as much a kick out of collaborating as they do from the work itself.”

Nathan adds that Chasnow will be key in taking the agency to the next level. "We are going to be five years old in November, and we set forth an ambition—to take Fortnight Collective from good to great," he says.

Chasnow will be tasked with setting the creative vision, building talent, helping organic growth and also “being the tip of the spear” in pitching and new business. He’ll also be there to help lead brand “hacks” as needed, a process that has evolved from two-week periods to also even two-day sprints, either in-person or virtual. “We’ve done very solid, good work, but we need to create the type of work that creates envy,” Nathan says. 

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade.

