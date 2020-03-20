Agency News

Giant Spoon lays off 20 percent of staff

The agency blames coronavirus for 'serious damage' to its experiential business
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on March 20, 2020.

Independent agency Giant Spoon has laid off 20 percent of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on its experiential business.

The agency behind some of the biggest SXSW activations in recent years including "Bleed For the Throne" in 2019 and "SXSWestworld" in 2018 said in a statement that "the COVID19 pandemic has done serious damage to our experiential business," forcing the layoffs.

“We are deeply saddened to have made the decision to reduce our full-time headcount," an agency spokesperson said in a statement. "Our priority is on those we're parting with as we adjust our business in real time, our existing clients and teams. The bottom line is the direct and widespread impact caused by the COVID19 pandemic has done serious damage to our experiential business, which now consists of a core team including leadership, who are working to help clients find digital paths forward. There are no words to soften the pain inflicted on the people most directly affected by this situation."

More coronavirus news
Meditation brands like Headspace offer free services as coronavirus anxiety rises
Adrianne Pasquarelli
YouTube lowers default streaming quality in Europe to ease pressure on networks
George P. Slefo
Publishers complain about media buyers blacklisting coronavirus content
George P. Slefo
Agency Brief: Coronavirus causes Anomaly layoffs
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Giant Spoon said that it has been "forced to halt production on several 2020 experiential projects." All of the employees laid off will receive six months of healthcare coverage, according to the agency.

Most events, industry and otherwise, that were scheduled to take place in the coming months have been canceled or postponed due to the growing health crisis. SXSW, where one person close to the matter said Giant Spoon was once again planning to run an activaiton for HBO (though on a smaller scale than in years past), was forced to cancel its event just one week ahead of its kickoff.

Giant Spoon said it "views this as a temporary setback and expects to rebound as the economy grows following the coronavirus pandemic." In the meantime, it is proceeding with its media, creative and strategy services for clients like GE, MassMutual, OneMedical and HP. The full-service agency now employs 175 people across its offices in New York and Los Angeles.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused not only events to shut down but brand marketers to put their advertising efforts on pause—causing an obvious negative financial impact on agencies. Last week, Anomaly laid off 22 employees while most executives in its New York office took a temporary 10 percent pay cut.

“Anyone who can read, listen or watch the news knows that we are in extraordinary times—as are our clients and the economy,” Anomaly Founding Partner and Executive Chairman Carl Johnson said on the job cuts. “No one is immune from the impact ... It sucks, but being naive or in denial would suck more."

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Emma Montgomery, Agathe Guerrier named TBWA's new co-chief strategy officers

Emma Montgomery, Agathe Guerrier named TBWA's new co-chief strategy officers
The Webby Awards gala is canceled

The Webby Awards gala is canceled
Cannes Lions reschedules event to October

Cannes Lions reschedules event to October
How China's agencies are coming back after the pandemic and returning to work

How China's agencies are coming back after the pandemic and returning to work
Diageo sends global media account to PHD

Diageo sends global media account to PHD
4A's issues guidance on coronavirus, including how to advise clients

4A's issues guidance on coronavirus, including how to advise clients
Watch Arthur Sadoun's coronavirus video message to Publicis employees

Watch Arthur Sadoun's coronavirus video message to Publicis employees
R/GA's Dave Edwards exits for freelance-led marketing company

R/GA's Dave Edwards exits for freelance-led marketing company