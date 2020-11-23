Goodby, Silverstein & Partners is back in New York
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners has returned to the Big Apple.
After shuttering its New York office in 2015—just two and a half years after it opened—the Omnicom Group-owned agency, based in San Francisco, has regained a presence on the East Coast.
According to GS&P, the agency has been slowly and quietly rebuilding in New York since 2018 and officially moved into its new space at 200 Varick Street during the pandemic. The office now services clients like Pepsi, Liberty Mutual and Amaze.org.
Leading the office will be Executive Creative Directors Danny Gonzalez and David Suarez, who have been working out of the agency’s San Francisco hub since 2014. Gonzalez said he “moved back east” to be “closer to family,” prompting him to lead the charge on reopening a New York hub.
Suarez will be joining him in New York sometime in 2021. Katie Lancaster and Katie Coane—who both worked at GS&P San Francisco before leaving for Droga5—have also rejoined the agency as account and operations director and group brand strategy director, respectively, in the New York office.
“This wasn’t an office started just because there was a client need for on-the-ground resources,” GS&P Managing Director Brian McPherson says. “It was an office started by people who cared for GS&P and wanted to recreate that culture in NYC.”
The New York office now houses 20 employees, 13 of whom moved over from San Francisco. It’s behind recent work like this year's Liberty Mutual holiday campaign, “Something to Help You Remember,” that highlights the company’s custom home insurance options.
“There’s something decidedly different about GS&P,” Gonzalez says. “It’s been a lot of fun trying to bring that spirit to New York.”
GS&P Partner and Chief Creative Officer Margaret Johnson added that, with the reopening of the New York office, the agency has greater access to “an entirely new, talented and diverse pool of creative people.”
According to GS&P, the New York office recently won three new pieces of business that it declined to name. Despite the pandemic, GS&P said overall it sustained revenue, added 14 new accounts and hired 39 employees since March.
GS&P's New York office housed just eight employees when it closed in 2015. The agency blamed the failed merger between its client Comcast and Time Warner Cable for its closure. The office was founded in 2013 by former Managing Director Nancy Reyes, who has since left GS&P and now serves as president of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York.
Contributing: Ann-Christine Diaz