Goodby Silverstein & Partners launches design practice

While the shop has always leveraged its design skills for brands such as HP and its famed “Got Milk?” campaign, it aims to drive awareness of those capabilities by formalizing the practice.

The agency said its design revenue has more than doubled over the past two years, thanks to work for clients including Advance SF, Autodesk, Berkeley Space Center, Comcast Business, Frito-Lay and others as clients seek stronger branding.

Meeting a need

“[We’re] in this new world where sometimes brands aren’t looking for TV commercials, they’re looking for something else,” Silverstein said.

The agency’s momentum is partly due to an increase in new business opportunities related to design and strategic thinking work, according to Jenna Duboe, the agency’s director of account management

Much of that, she said, has stemmed from the success of the agency’s Brand Camp offering which is dedicated to solving business and marketing problems in a short amount of time.

“What’s the natural next step after you know what your brand stands for? It’s (creating) a visual ID,” Duboe said. “So clients started asking for that more ... they want us earlier, more upstream, they want more strategic thinking and they want design baked into everything.”