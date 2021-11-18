Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office

WPP's Grey has lured a New York Times executive to lead its New York office. Amber Guild will assume the CEO title at the agency's flagship office after most recently serving as president of the Times' T Brand portfolio, the newspaper's branded content arm and a prime mover in its global advertising business.

Grey's worldwide CEO, Michael Houston, had also held the New York title for the past two years.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Guild will work alongside Justine Armour, chief creative officer of Grey New York, to lead the office of 600-plus staff.

Guild joins Grey New York with two decades of advertising, publishing and digital media industry experience.

“The only real requisite for leadership is followership and Amber’s equal blend of IQ and EQ is magnetic,” Houston said. “With an agency as large and diverse as ours coupled with a varied portfolio of accounts, creating that pull is essential. I have no doubt our people and our clients will gravitate to her.”

Prior to her Times role, Guild spent years working for creative agencies, including holding leadership positions at Martin Agency, Collins and T3. She earlier logged time at TBWA/Chiat/Day, Ogilvy and Saatchi & Saatchi. She broke into the industry at age 18, serving as group assistant and secretary for Bozell advertising.