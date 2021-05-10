Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to new global creative role
WPP's Grey has promoted Javier Campopiano, its chief creative officer Europe and creative chairman U.K., to the new role of global creative partner.
He will also take on a new role driving the creative output on a “major global assignment” at WPP, working with Global Chief Creative Officer Rob Reilly across multiple agencies; Grey won't yet comment on what the assignment will involve.
The move effectively makes Campopiano the number two creative within Grey, reporting to Worldwide Chief Creative Officer John Patroulis, and adding responsibilities for Asia to his European remit. It's the latest elevation within the WPP ranks for the Argentinean creative, who joined Grey from FCB Mexico in the summer of 2019. Prior to that, he was at Saatchi & Saatchi New York, where he created the “It’s a Tide Ad” Super Bowl campaign for Tide in 2018, winning a Cannes Grand Prix.
Campopiano's appointment follows swiftly on from that of Reilly, who just joined WPP from McCann Worldgroup, and is the latest in Reilly's move to prioritizing creativity within the network. “The companies of WPP are stacked with some of the best creative talent in the world. I have long admired Javi's work and look forward to helping him make an even bigger impact for us,” added Reilly.
Back in March, WPP brought in production vet Dave Rolfe, Reilly's former colleague from his Crispin Porter + Bogusky days, as its global head of producution.
Campopiano will be based in Madrid, where he has spent most of the past year, and will work out of what the agency is calling a “borderless studio,” consisting of creative talent across different territories.
Since he took charge at Grey Europe with a mission to elevate its creativity, Campopiano has overseen campaigns including Pringles' “Meet Frank” work in which the brand took charge of a zombie character from a videogame for two weeks to become a “real” character in its ads, as well as Carlsberg's campaign featuring Mads Mikkelsen.
“Javier is a deeply talented creative and leader,” Patroulis said in a statement. “And this role takes great advantage of both. He was already impacting the work in London and on global clients, this will allow him to impact even more—from the work, to the talent, to the business itself.”
“I am proud of the work we’ve delivered to help solve our clients’ business problems during this crazy pandemic, and of the team who delivered it. It has brought us closer than ever and strengthened us as an organization and as a creative community,” Campopiano stated. “It is hard to imagine any other network with the density and diversity of creative talent we have right now, and I'm excited to be part of it and work closely with John and Rob to take it to the next level.”