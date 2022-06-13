Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession

For the second year in a row, GroupM predicts that despite the tumultuous economic and geopolitical situations around the world, the global ad industry will see robust growth this year.

The WPP agency released its optimistic global mid-year forecast today, anticipating an 8.4% increase in global advertising revenue, excluding U.S. political advertising, in 2022. The projection is down from the agency's December 2021 forecast, which anticipated 9.7% growth in 2022.

Despite the prevalent fear of an impending recession, GroupM does not foresee a perilous economic state ahead, citing encouraging factors including low unemployment levels, historically-low interest rates in the recent past, and the continuation of the industry’s unprecedented growth since 2021.

“Recession should not be the base-case expectation for how the economy will evolve,” said Brian Wieser, global president, business intelligence for GroupM. It's “less growth than we might have forecasted a few months ago, but not recession. Deceleration, not decline.”

There has been “a growing disconnect” between the global economy and the ad industry, Wieser added. New businesses mushroomed during the pandemic, which led to high levels of advertising intensity. “Over time, the correlations have weakened between economic activity and advertising,” Wieser explained.