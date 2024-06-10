GroupM predicts 7.8% global ad spending growth in 2024

“The story of globalization is key here,” said Kate Scott-Dawkins, global president, business intelligence at GroupM, noting that technological breakthroughs in areas such as AI have helped large companies scale their businesses internationally. “The expanding globalization opportunities for Chinese advertising, manufacturers and companies, helped by what was a bit of a slower year last year, really is impacting the global flow of advertising and revenue.”

GroupM also revised its estimate for the U.S., where it expects ad revenue to reach $365.9 billion, up 5.8% over $345.9 billion in 2023 (excluding the impact of political advertising in both years). That aligns roughly with a forecast from Brian Wieser, founder of consultancy Madison and Wall, who shared data with Ad Age that predicts 6.3% growth to $379 billion in 2024.

The U.S. ad market, excluding political advertising, grew by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to Wieser. That was higher than his initial projection of 8%, leading Wieser to forecast 6.7% growth in the second quarter. But Wieser expects U.S. growth to slow to 4% by the last three months of the year, as spending from companies such as Temu and Shein, which bolstered spending in the fourth quarter of 2023, may abate.

Areas of growth

Digital pure-play advertising will comprise 70.6% of total ad revenue in 2024, totaling $699 billion, according to GroupM. By 2029, that figure is expected to climb to 74.9%, or $985.6 billion. Retail media remains the fastest growing segment of digital, forecasted to grow by 17.5% in 2024 and 13.5% in 2025, as retailers seek to capitalize on their customer data sets.