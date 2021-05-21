Groupon chooses a new AOR and Facebook showcases the power of direct messages
Groupon Taps FCB as AOR
Groupon has chosen Interpublic Group’s FCB as its global creative partner following a three-month review, moving on from incumbent TBWA/Chiat/Day New York, which was appointed the account last January. TBWA hadn’t worked on Groupon’s business in a while after Groupon paused work due to the pandemic, according to a person close to the situation.
FCB will be tasked with helping Groupon position itself as more than an “inspiration-only marketplace” to a “destination for local experiences,” according to a statement.
TBWA declined to comment
“Groupon has different needs and even more potential than it had it in early 2020, and we are excited to begin repositioning our brand to better serve the needs of our customers and merchants around the world,” a company spokesman tells Ad Age. "FCB is the perfect partner to help us evolve our brand perception with consumers and merchants and achieve our goal of driving engagement and purchase frequency among Groupon customers."
The online marketplace is no stranger to change. The move follows the appointment of its Chief Marketing Officer Jillian Balis in January of this year, and FCB is the third lead creative agency the online marketplace has appointed in the last five years. Prior to TBWA, O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul was appointed lead creative duties in 2016.
To help its brand perception, Groupon has been focusing on expanding its inventory offerings, providing merchants with more flexibility and control over promotions, and modernizing its marketplace to provide a personalized user experience, according to a company statement.
Fancy that
Women-owned agency Fancy has teamed up with p-HD Feminine Health, a company that sells boric acid vaginal suppositories, to create a “Smarty Pants'' campaign that puts vaginas front and center to elevate the conversation around feminine care. At the centerpiece of the campaign is a 30-second brand spot which brings a “diverse collection of real, unretouched women of all ages, ethnicities, and sizes to the forefront of the screen,” Fancy says.
The voice-over highlights several causes of vaginal odor and a way to manage it with the end tagline being “Know Yourself Well.”
“Half the reason women have been brought up to feel uneasy around their bodies is because advertising and marketing have told them to,” Katie Keating, co-founder and co-chief creative officer of Fancy, says in a statement. “It’s a privilege to work with a brand that is changing the conversation about feminine care and working hard to give women holistic options to manage their own bodies and wellness.”
NYC Looks Forward
New York City-based agency SS+K has teamed up with NYC’s Mayor’s office for a new campaign aimed at rallying New Yorkers and getting them excited about the city once again following the hardships of last year. The work will be seen everywhere across the city in the coming months–from TV and digital advertising to a large out-of-home buy that will blanket the city, according to a statement from SS+K. The campaign will focus on key elements of New York life, from streetlife to small businesses and restaurants, to advances in medicine and public health, to the schoolchildren who are the city’s future.
“We wanted the campaign imagery to focus on real, everyday New Yorkers–not celebrities–across all of the five boroughs," says Stevie Archer, executive creative director at SS+K. “There’s no stopping New York because of the people on every block who keep it going. And that’s what this campaign is really celebrating.”
All the work features a custom typeface called “Unstoppable Modern.”
Facebook uses Instagram DMs for Mental Health Awareness Month
For Mental Health Month, Facebook teamed up with New York-based agency Joan to create a series of videos that are live on Facebook and Instagram that show the stories of people who struggled with mental health during the pandemic and how having a friend reach out through Instagram, even just to check in, has helped them keep going. The story of Soshana shows how a check-in from a near stranger, Katherine, turned into a friendship and a support system Shoshana can rely on.
Crypto as payment
Miami-based global PR agency Wunderlich Kaplan Communications is now accepting cryptocurrency. It accepted its first two client payments in cryptocurrency this week. The first is by a special project client, Museum of Graffiti, which is in the NFT space, and the second of WKC’s clients to pay in crypto is Grow.House. Grow.House is a decentralized cannabis NFT game that uses existing grower networks to create farming and rewards using proprietary blockchain technology. Built for the cannabis industry by medical professionals and crypto pioneers, Grow enables you to cultivate the land, redeem NFTs, and build your brand in the cannabis industry using $GROW.
Crypto continues to be a hot topic as currencies like Dogecoin stay in the mainstream and agencies look to work for crypto-centered companies. The Martin Agency which was recently named AOR for Coinbase.
Let’s talk about your finances
Insurance Company Lincoln Financial Group partnered with FCB New York, its agency of record since 2015, to release a new national ad campaign titled “This is Financial Freedom,” which is also its new tagline. The campaign features fully integrated ads that will run across connected TV (Hulu), CNN, the Wall Street Journal, LinkedIn, Instagram/Facebook, Twitter, FM radio, podcasts and Pandora—as well as print publications like the New York Times and National Geographic. A 30-second TV spot captures genuine moments of people living their lives with a sense of freedom to pursue what’s most meaningful to them such as traveling, gatherings with family and friends and renovating their homes.
Separately, Fintech company FIS has partnered with Digitas, its lead agency of record, and Academy Award-winning cinematographer, Wally Pfister, to create its new brand campaign “Three Letters.”
Pfister, known for his work on iconic films including "Memento," "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Inception" and more, directed the campaign's two launch films, which are targeted to the financial industry to show how much impact it has on everyone’s daily lives. FIS’ over 450 global solutions process nearly 80 billion transactions totaling approximately $11 trillion each year, according to a statement by FIS. In addition to the two films, the campaign also includes a brand activation that runs across social, OTT, Programmatic, YouTube, and more.
Just briefly
Detroit-based agency Doner appointed Shelia Minetola as its first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She previously served as director of operations at Full Circle Foundation, where she worked with non-profit agencies to spearhead educational, environmental, and health and welfare initiatives. Prior to that, she held business development, marketing, and multicultural roles at Uniworld Group, Publicis Groupe, and J. Walter Thompson.
Havas Media has brought on Mike Bregman as its chief data officer to be a part of its North America leadership team. Prior to joining Havas, Bregman was with Accenture as global managing director leading customer, marketing, and sales analytics within Accenture’s applied intelligence unit. Mike is replacing Peter Sedlarcik, who had held the role since the Fall of 2019. Peter will be shifting to a new role leading the data and analytics capability for Havas’ new Health vertical.
Tool of North America has taken an equity stake in interactive live-streaming platform Hovercast, to “Help the company remain at the forefront of virtual and hybrid experiences for the advertising industry,” according to a statement by Tool of North America.