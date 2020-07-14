Highlights magazines debuts its first brand campaign in 74-year history—targeting millennial parents
Popular children's magazine Highlights, recognized as a staple in pediatric offices across the U.S., is debuting its first brand campaign in its 74-year history. The campaign, which includes a 30-second video set to be released on Wednesday, aims to better connect the brand with millennial parents.
According to Highlights, the brand is "newly focused on reaching millennial parents who are bringing children up in a time of increased childhood anxiety, growing competition among peers and a fixation on accomplishments." The campaign and accompanying 30-second spot is from independent agency Giant Spoon.
The ad, which will be distributed across social media and YouTube, encourages children to "try to see the bright side," "try a little adventure" and ultimately "try something new." Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights for Children, said the brand's purpose has always been rooted in helping "children become their best selves. It’s our responsibility to nurture optimism in them, helping them see their own worth," he said.
The campaign, called "Our Greatest Purpose," hones in on Highlights' "commitment to nurture optimism in children," according to the company. As part of it, the brand said it will be increasing its social media presence through user-generated content as well as influencer marketing. Highlights will also partner with millennial parent sites Motherly and Romper to help deliver the new brand message.
"Every parent wants their child to be successful, but we also want them to develop optimism and resilience, becoming good, healthy people that see the value in themselves, others and the world around them," Johnson said. "We wanted to deliver this message in a big way, to reach as many parents and families as possible, because we believe the world needs this message right now—maybe more than ever. As excited as we are to launch this campaign, we're even more thrilled for the meaningful way it will impact families’ lives."
Giant Spoon is leading strategy, creative and media for the new brand campaign. Highlights hired the agency in October 2019 to handle some strategic, audience definition and campaign planning responsibilities. Giant Spoon said it also will be handling a 75th anniversary campaign for Highlights in 2021.
“It’s not every day you get to work with a beloved brand that has positively impacted generations of children,” said Nathalie Con, VP and strategy director at Giant Spoon. “Our opportunity was to introduce Highlights to new parents in a more modern way. To do this in practice is as much of a creative play as it is a media one, and by modernizing both we aim to show families how Highlights is adding value to their world.”
Historically, Highlights has not done much advertising. According to COMvergence estimates, Highlights spent only $5,000 on measured media in the U.S. last year. It is unclear how much the company expects to increase its budget with the launch of these new campaigns.