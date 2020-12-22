Home Depot enters next round of creative review
The Home Depot has entered the next round of its creative review after issuing its request for information to potential agency partners in November, according to people close to the matter.
The shops that made the cut into this next round include Interpublic Group of Cos.' The Martin Agency and McCann. According to one person familiar with the review, Wieden+Kennedy, Dentsu McGarrybowen and BBDO also made it to the final round, but that could not be immediately confirmed. Droga5 is also said to have been involved at one point but the Accenture Interactive-owned agency decided to drop out of the review.
The Home Depot declined comment.
The review is being managed by consultant Roth Ryan Hayes and comes after The Home Depot fired its agency of record of 25 years, The Richards Group, after racist remarks by founder Stan Richards surfaced two months ago. Roth Ryan Hayes CEO Matt Ryan did not respond to a request for comment.
According to its RFI, which Ad Age earlier obtained, The Home Depot anticipated making a semi-finalist decision by Dec. 15. The RFI said finalists will be selected by Jan. 15, 2021 and that final presentations are tentatively scheduled for March 8, 2021.
"Given the circumstances surrounding this review and the prevailing challenges of COVID-19, we will make best efforts to establish and follow a specific schedule, but some revisions are likely to occur," The Home Depot said in the RFI.
The Home Depot is searching for a new agency partner to handle "overall marketing and creative strategy, thought leadership, creative execution and on-going campaign development and optimization," per the RFI, which also placed an emphasis on the ability to evolve its brand.
The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer is also conducting a separate media review, according to people close to the matter.
The Home Depot spent $1.1 billion on advertising for the year ended Feb. 2020, a 3% increase over the prior year, according to Ad Age’s Datacenter, which ranks the chain as the 43rd largest advertiser in the U.S.
The retailer fired The Richards Group, which had served as its agency of record for a quarter century, in October. Home Depot acted following news that Richards, 88, challenged a proposed ad for client Motel 6 as “too Black” for the company's “white supremacist constituents.” Motel 6 was the first client to part ways with The Richards Group followed by others, including Chick-fil-A and Keurig Dr Pepper.
Contributing: Judann Pollack