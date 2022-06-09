Horizon Media enters metaverse with Web3 division

“The gravitational force is definitely around the metaverse,” Williams said. “I think it's because people are like it looks kind of looks like a commercial or it kind of feels like an in-game activation or it could be mobile. I think people are like, that part feels the least scary. We're happy to help inform people, but I don't know that's where the story for us is going to end. I like metaverse activations because it promises to be a new and unique way to address all of the hot buttons for marketing, like gathering real-time insight, focusing on diversity and inclusivity efforts, reimagining product positioning and actually having one-to-one relationships."

Williams added that the biggest challenge "is going to be, whether you're dealing with blue-chip clients all the way down to customers of emerging and disruptive brands, how much effort and energy and consumer opportunity actually exist in a meaningful way.”

Beyond consulting clients on understanding Web3, Chapter & Verse will also help clients figure out strategy and ideation around Web3-focused activations; help brands define their crypto readiness; build experiences in the metaverse including in-game media; and develop NFTs, brand merchandising and event activation, among other things.

Although the business unit is fairly new and doesn’t have any work yet, it has been in conversations with 15 brands, both current Horizon clients and non-clients. The unit currently has six full-time employees. Williams will look to leverage expertise from external partners, as well as expertise from various Horizon agencies such as Blue Hour Studios, which is a content marketing agency with production capabilities.