Horizon Media enters metaverse with Web3 division

Horizon Media opened a Web3-focused division called Chapter & Verse, making it the latest agency to leap into the metaverse.
The unit, which debuted about a month ago, is being led by co-founders Donnie Williams and Pedro Rodriguez. Williams and Rodriguez will maintain their roles as executive VP, chief digital officer, and senior VP, business growth, digital marketing & transformation, respectively, for Horizon Media.
This continues a trend of agencies opening their own Web3-related practices, such as Vayner Media's VaynerNFT and WPP’s Metaverse Foundry. Other agencies that have opened metaverse practices include Dept, Harper+Scott, Unit9, and even consulting giants such as Accenture and Deloitte.
Chapter & Verse will mainly focus on metaverse consulting, to begin with, according to Williams. He noted that Horizon started building out its Web3 expertise around nine months ago, but this is the first official formalization of a Web3 practice.