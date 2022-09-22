How ad agencies are using AI image generators—and how they could be used in the future

Rethink is just one of the many agencies using DALL-E and other AI tools such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, all of which have the potential to change how ads are made. Beyond creating compelling content, agencies are using these tools to save time and money as well as brainstorm ideas. The tools, which all launched within the past year, potentially open up new horizons for agencies in the future, such as custom ads created for individuals, a new way to create special effects, or even making e-commerce advertising more efficient.

"We are at the very beginning of a revolution for our creative industry,” David Raichman, executive creative director, social and digital at Ogilvy Paris. “AI represents an incredible potential that impacts the way we conceive, design, produce and do justice to realize the idea's fullest potential."

However, while these image generators have plenty of upsides, there are still issues to consider such as questions around copyrights, the potential for bias and concerns over what reliance on AI might mean for creatives in the future.

Finding the 'unpredictable'

Dentsu Creative’s Portugal team recently launched a campaign using Midjourney to create abstract images promoting the European electronic music festival Jardim Sonoro.

Gil Correia, a creative director at Dentsu Creative Portugal, said that using the image tools was simple. The team spent a few weeks learning how to use Midjourney before spending about three days on the project.