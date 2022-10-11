How a relatively unknown digital agency won the Nike media account

George Popstefanov, PMG’s founder and CEO, recognizes that the agency has flown under the radar for a long time since it opened in 2010. The Nike win “was an introduction to PMG on many levels,” he said. “We feel like we've really built a great vision—and it feels validated.”

“PMG is kind of a well-kept secret—a strong commitment to best-in-class digital thinking, but not top of mind amongst most marketers,” said Greg Paull, principal of R3, the consultant on the Nike review.

Building a shopping cart

While the digital agency might not be talked about like other agencies, it has continued to grow significantly beyond current clients such as Best Western, Old Navy, Survey Monkey and Apple. In December 2021, PMG was named Kohler’s media agency of record. This year the shop picked up over 10 new clients, which include lead agency duties for Shake Shack's mobile app growth and media agency of record responsibilities for Otter Products and Vineyard Vines. Lilly Pulitzer also returned as a client a few months after it departed PMG, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

Popstefanov, originally from Macedonia, first came to the U.S. when he was 17 as an exchange student. Studying in Forth Worth, Popstefanov graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in e-commerce.

“I always believed that things will be done online, so I decided to study e-commerce,” Popstefanov said. “At the time e-commerce was learning about coding and supply chains and building websites. Our thesis project for senior year was building a shopping cart.”

After a couple of stints working at smaller agencies, Popstefanov, 28 at the time, started his agency in Fort Worth focused on digital and data capabilities. The agency's first two hires were a technologist and an engineer. J Crew and Madewell were early clients that remain on the roster. A milestone that helped grow the agency’s reputation, according to Postefanov, was winning seven Cannes Lions in 2016 for its “Straight Outta Somewhere” collaboration between Beats by Dre and the "Straight Outta Compton" movie.