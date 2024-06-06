Ad awards judging—how to get on a jury and what to expect

“This is my first year judging Cannes and I’ve been in this industry for a long time,” Scelzo said, noting that what she felt has helped her land on juries is her broad career experience working at agencies, on in-house brand marketing teams including Pandora Music and for tech companies such as Meta. “It gives me a little bit of a different perspective than let’s say somebody who’s been at advertising agencies their whole career.”

Still, nothing beats the power of networking and using social media to promote your work to get on the radar of a jury committee, Hirsch said. “The more good work you do, the more people you meet, the more likely you are to be selected for a jury.”

How much time will you have to dedicate to judging?

However long a member of an awards show tells you it will take to complete judging, “double it,” Holt-Walters advised. “You have to commit to sitting in front of your computer looking through that work for hours and hours.”

Each awards show operates slightly differently, but one thing that is consistent across them all is how time-consuming judging is—typically, there is a first round of judging that is done online individually; judges must read through sometimes hundreds of entries, depending on the category and show, to get to a shortlist. The Effie Awards breaks it up by having a first-round jury decide the shortlist and then a final-round jury that decides on the winning work.

Holt-Walters said she tries to break up the entries, taking on a handful each day, so she can give each the due diligence and scrutiny it deserves. “It takes me a good 6-8 hours to get through it all sufficiently [and] responsibly, where I’m not watching half and moving on,” she said.

Many of the people interviewed agreed that the most time-consuming part is going through the first round of entries individually.

“A lot of it is making sure that I’m in a room by myself, that someone doesn’t need a snack, that there is space to actually focus on it,” said Scelzo, who has two kids. “The amount of energy, time and money that is put into these entries is real. I want to give the work and the people who have submitted the work the time that it’s due, the time that it deserves.”

Scelzo said that for the Cannes Lions creative B2B category she’s judging this year, she and the other jurors decided to do some virtual, pre-judging meetings together ahead of their in-person sessions to figure out the criteria they were looking for in winning work so when they get together, “we’re having the real discussions.”

Figuring out the criteria for winning work is something that’s been difficult in judging such a new category as creative B2B, Scelzo added. “The lead-up to it has been a lot more communication than I expected. We feel the pressure to really start to continue the standard, but also really [for] setting the foundation for years to come.”

While pandemic-related lockdowns forced many awards shows to go virtual in 2020 and 2021, most now have an in-person session for the final rounds. For Cannes Lions, that happens during the week of the festival. How much time a juror has depends on when an award is being announced that week.

“It was days of commitment when you’re there,” said Marc Maleh, global chief technology officer at Huge, who has judged various awards shows but spoke specifically of his experience as a past Cannes Lions creative data jury president and juror. “I did not go to any events. I did not get to go to any panels. You are locked in that room and if you don’t finish within the time frame, you stay the night and you continue to deliberate. You have to get it done."