Agency News

ID Comms acquires media auditing firm founded by former Ebiquity North America CEO

PJL Media's PJ Leary becomes global CEO of the consultancy's media assurance division
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on October 01, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
4A's pushes back on Trump's move to suppress diversity training at agencies
Credit: ID Comms

Global management consultancy ID Comms is acquiring PJL Media, the media auditing firm founded by former Ebiquity CEO of North America PJ Leary.

Leary will be global CEO of ID Comms Assurance and will integrate PJL Media into that division. ID Comms Assurance is the consultancy's division for providing "greater accuracy, faster data gathering and assessment as well as greater insight and strategic recommendation, across all paid media including digital performance and programmatic."

The purchase price was not disclosed, but Leary becomes a minority shareholder in ID Comms and will sit on the company's board. Combined, the companies provide media assurance services covering more than $8 billion in advertiser media investment, according to ID Comms.

"This acquisition was strategically important for ID Comms at a time when many advertisers are rethinking their needs for media auditing and perhaps looking for more modern techniques, fit for the digital age," ID Comms Group CEO Tom Denford said in a statement. "We are excited to bring our new global standards for media auditing to ambitious advertisers asking ‘What’s next?’"

 

More Ad Age news
4A's pushes back on Trump's move to suppress diversity training at agencies
Lindsay Rittenhouse
How a software company ended the war between marketing and sales
Drew Neisser
Reebok names fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond VP of creative direction
Adrianne Pasquarelli

ID Comms said Leary's long-term goals will be to "create a smarter, future-focused auditing offer as advertisers look for services beyond the traditional ‘rear-view mirror’ audit approach." The firm added that going forward, it "will position data on media performance as critical insight for future investment performance."

 ID Comms argues on its website that "current media auditing practices have failed to adapt to the shift in media consumption and as a result, advertisers lack a true assessment and perspective on the effectiveness of their media investment." With this deal, ID Comms aims to provide a more modern approach to the business.

"I have been deeply impressed with the progressive thinking and the high caliber of the team at ID Comms over the years," Leary said. "Together, we will continue to focus on accelerating our global Assurance business with a differentiated service emphasizing agility, relevant insights and methodologies that are purpose-built to inform tomorrow.”

Leary served as Ebiquity's CEO of North America for 11 years before stepping into the chairman role in 2014. He officially left the firm in 2016 to start PJL Media. As he joins ID Comms, he will be reunited with John Billett, who sold his stake in Billetts International to Ebiquity in 2008. Billett was an early investor in ID Comms and remains a non-executive director.

The deal follows Accenture, once a big player in the space, eliminating its media auditing business in February after receiving backlash that it conflicted with Accenture Interactive, its agency business.

With Accenture out of the picture, ID Comms' only major competitor in media auditing is Ebiquity. According to ID Comms, demand for media auditing in the U.S. continues to rise ever since the Association of National Advertisers released its damning report in 2016, led by Ebiquity, that exposed the various non-transparent practices by media agencies including cash rebates.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

4A's pushes back on Trump's move to suppress diversity training at agencies

4A's pushes back on Trump's move to suppress diversity training at agencies
Sadoun details Publicis Groupe's plans to return to the office in staff memo

Sadoun details Publicis Groupe's plans to return to the office in staff memo
Droga5 names first global head of diversity and inclusion

Droga5 names first global head of diversity and inclusion
AARP sends creative to BBDO New York

AARP sends creative to BBDO New York
R/GA's Jess Greenwood is leaving for Apple

R/GA's Jess Greenwood is leaving for Apple
R/GA's global executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion to depart

R/GA's global executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion to depart
Here's a novel notion: An ad agency that promotes itself

Here's a novel notion: An ad agency that promotes itself

Chase puts media account into review

Chase puts media account into review