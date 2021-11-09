IFit chooses OMD to handle its U.S. media business

This news comes nearly a month after the exercise company postponed its initial public offering due to “adverse market conditions.”

Brands such as iFit and Peloton, which saw a surge during the early months of the pandemic due to lockdowns and gym closings, seek to continue their momentum while competing against one another in the “physical activity economy” that is valued at $828.2 billion globally and is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2023, according to a 2019 report by the Global Wellness Institute.

In its IPO filings, iFit admitted that “increased demand levels could decline … as economies eventually normalize due to vaccine distribution and consumers spending less time at home.” Earlier this month, Peleton announced it now expects fiscal 2022 sales of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, down from its prior forecast of $5.4 billion.

“As iFit takes its growth strategy to the next level and looks to dominate a surging category, OMD has the breadth and depth of capability to meet their evolving needs and fully harness the power of media, data, and technology as a catalyst for business success,” said George Manas, CEO OMD Worldwide, who led the pitch during his previous role as president of OMD U.S.

This marks the latest significant win for OMD this year. Yesterday the agency landed British Airways’ global media account. In October, OMD was named media agency of record for Legal Zoom. The agency was also named media agency of record for Home Depot in January.