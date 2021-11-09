IFit chooses OMD to handle its U.S. media business

IFit, the maker of interactive fitness equipment brands including NordicTrack, Proform, Weider and Freemotion, has awarded OMD Worldwide its U.S media business, with the potential for expanding the remit to international markets (including Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Australia, China), according to the agency. The move follows a four-month competitive review.
WPP’s Mindshare was also a finalist in the pitch, the brand confirmed. Mindshare wasn’t immediately available for comment.
This is a particularly significant win given that iFit has been rapidly increasing its ad budget, tripling worldwide spending to $379 million for the fiscal year ended in May 2021. That brought iFit’s spending close to its main competitor, Peloton, which boosted worldwide ad spending 38% to $418 million in its fiscal year ended in June 2021.
The scope of OMD's assignment includes strategic planning and buying across traditional, digital, and performance media including direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and mobile acquisition, data and technology consultancy, and advanced measurement services for the U.S. region.
“Throughout an extremely competitive review, we were consistently impressed by OMD’s strategic insights, commitment to delivering both efficiency and effectiveness, and genuine shared passion for assuring iFIT’s long-term success—a combination that made them the best choice for iFit,” said Eric Watterson, the company's chief marketing officer.