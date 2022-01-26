Agency News

IOC hires Uncommon to create Winter Olympics campaign

The London agency joins the Olympic roster with a spot showing real life mirroring the Games
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on January 26, 2022.
Edgewell hires Havas Media as U.S. media agency for sun, shave, and hygiene brands
20220126_WinterOlympics_3X2.png
Credit: International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee has appointed London's Uncommon Creative Studio to create the ad campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics, now just days away from opening on February 4.

The first ad for the Games from Uncommon, a cinematic film in which ordinary people around the world mirror the movements of Olympians, breaks today. Matt McKie, head of global marketing for the Olympics, confirmed to Ad Age in an email that Uncommon is now on its roster.

The spot, below, emphasizes the relationship between the Games and viewers across the world, intercutting footage from previous Winter Olympics events with scenes of people around the world caught up in the drama of the sports. Commuters on an escalator crouch down in empathy as a bobsled sets off down a track; schoolkids sway from side to side as they watch it descend a track; construction workers fly through the air like snowboarders and people in a city square dance in formation like ice skaters.

The ad also showcases sports including curling, ice hockey, speed skating and skiing, with the movements of the athletes mirrored by people out on the streets, in business meetings and in cafes. We see their crashes and smashes echoed too, before the film ends on a note of victory and the words: "Every rise. Every fall. Every Victory. We're in it together."
 

The film, which was directed by Salomon Lightelm of Stink Films, continues the "Stronger Together" campaign from the IOC, which debuted ahead of the Summer Olympics held in 2021. The original campaign was created via Canadian agency Hulse & Durrell

"Winter sports are spectacular, delivering inspiration and action in equal measures," said McKie in a statement. "In this short film, continuing the #StrongerTogether campaign, we wanted to highlight that spectacle while also shining a light on the relationship between fans and athletes - and how the power of that connection brings the world together."

Uncommon joins a number of other unspecified agencies on the IOC's roster. Its co-founder Leonard has worked with McKie previously in McKie's role as Nike's brand director for football. 

“We believe there’s a truth in saying winter sports have an added layer of vulnerability – the natural environment is often harsher, the falls can be more frequent – the suspense of it all couldn't be more compelling," McKie added. "We don’t just tune in to watch athletes win, we want to watch them rise on a global stage. We’re so proud to share this powerful film – capturing the incredible connection between athletes and the fans who are right there with.”

The online campaign from the IOC aims to drum up some excitement ahead of the Winter Games. But it comes as some big advertisers, including Coca-Cola, are holding back from launching big Winter Olympics campaigns amid scrutiny of the Games due to China's human rights records.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow
