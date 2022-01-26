IOC hires Uncommon to create Winter Olympics campaign

The International Olympic Committee has appointed London's Uncommon Creative Studio to create the ad campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics, now just days away from opening on February 4.

The first ad for the Games from Uncommon, a cinematic film in which ordinary people around the world mirror the movements of Olympians, breaks today. Matt McKie, head of global marketing for the Olympics, confirmed to Ad Age in an email that Uncommon is now on its roster.

The spot, below, emphasizes the relationship between the Games and viewers across the world, intercutting footage from previous Winter Olympics events with scenes of people around the world caught up in the drama of the sports. Commuters on an escalator crouch down in empathy as a bobsled sets off down a track; schoolkids sway from side to side as they watch it descend a track; construction workers fly through the air like snowboarders and people in a city square dance in formation like ice skaters.

The ad also showcases sports including curling, ice hockey, speed skating and skiing, with the movements of the athletes mirrored by people out on the streets, in business meetings and in cafes. We see their crashes and smashes echoed too, before the film ends on a note of victory and the words: "Every rise. Every fall. Every Victory. We're in it together."

