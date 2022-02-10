Agency News

IPG organic net revenue grew nearly 12% in 2021, shares fall after recent jump

CEO Philippe Krakowsky targets 5% organic growth in 2022
By Brian Bonilla. Published on February 10, 2022.
Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff moves to head up U.S. office
20211021_IPG_earnings_3x2.jpeg

Interpublic Group of Cos. forecast somewhat slower revenue growth this year versus a strong 2021, with expectations in line with its peers, and is absorbing cost increases including plans to boost employee compensation.

The holding company's shares were down 9.4% in Thursday afternoon trading after jumping to a more than 20-year high on Wednesday. 

IPG's fourth-quarter "organic net revenue" rose 11.7% after falling 5.4% in the same period a year earlier due to the impact of the pandemic. Full-year organic net revenue was also higher, up 11.9% from 2020 and up 6.5% on a two-year basis, IPG reported Thursday. Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates.

IPG has a positive outlook for 2022, targeting full-year organic net revenue growth of 5%, CEO Philippe Krakowsky said on a conference call.

Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe also forecast mid-single-digit 2022 organic revenue growth in their recent earnings reports.

Krakowsky also spoke about an expectation for operational expenses to return to pre-COVID levels.

“Certain expenses that have been running at unusually low levels during the pandemic should begin to return to levels closer to their historic norms,” Krakowsky said. “These include our travel and related costs, and business development expenses, both of which are investments that build the future growth of our business. In light of the current environment, our outlook also includes a modest inflationary impact on our investment in employee compensation this year, which we are actively managing to support our strong growth.”

Ad spending market

When asked about the general ad spending market across the industry, Krakowsky described the environment as healthy. He said the highest area of demand is for services and capabilities with greater digital and data-driven components.

“But there's still a strong need for thinking and for work, that's going to bring [a] brand to life in mass media, look at what's gonna happen this weekend," he said. "We've got a number of clients who are going to feature and make news on the Super Bowl. It's still a very effective platform.”

Krakowsky also mentioned demand for integrated campaigns and experiential offerings.

“Project activity in Q4 was healthy,” Krakowsky said, adding that there is interest in the kinds of work done by the company's marketing services and activation agencies. Experiential events, while a small piece of the holding company's overall offerings, were back to about 85% of the pre-pandemic level seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Leading segments

The U.S., where fourth-quarter net revenue grew at a slightly higher clip than the overall company, accounted for 61% of net revenue in the fourth quarter and 63% of net revenue for the year.

IPG DXTRA, a segment that includes agencies like Weber Shandwick, Golin and FutureBrand, grew organic net revenue 15.1% in the quarter, with “strong increases” from Jack Morton and Octagon, two offerings that “were hardest hit by the pandemic a year ago,” according to Krakowsky.

IPG's Integrated Agency Networks segment, with agencies such as McCann, MullenLowe, FCB, R/GA and Huge,  grew fourth-quarter organic net revenue by 11.2%.

MullenLowe's recent wins were highlighted. It was named Credit Karma’s creative agency of record in the U.S. and launched the company’s latest “Create your own Karma” campaign in December. It was also named KFC’s creative agency of record this month, and TJ Maxx’s lead agency last year.

IPG also mentioned that R/GA opened a virtual office in metaverse platform Decentraland.

Other holding companies

IPG is the third of the major agency holding companies to announce fourth-quarter results.

Earlier this week, Omnicom Group posted fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 9.5%, marking its third consecutive quarter of growth. Omnicom's full-year organic revenue rose 10.2%, a turnaround from the deep 11.1% decline the company reported for 2020.

Earlier this month, Publicis Groupe reported a 9.3% increase in fourth-quarter organic net revenue and a 10% jump in 2021, boosted by new business wins including Meta’s global media business, McDonald’s media business and the CVS creative account.

Dentsu Group will announce its results Feb. 14, WPP will release its results Feb. 24, and Stagwell will release its results on March 8.

Post earnings results

Interpublic’s stock price dropped sharply after this morning's earnings announcement, opening at $33.06 a share. This came after Interpublic’s stock Feb. 9 reached an intraday high of $39.98 a share, its highest point in more than 20 years. The shares recovered somewhat from the day’s early losses, trading at $35.74 in the afternoon.

Fourth-quarter 2021 net income was $357.9 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.90 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.82. 

Fourth-quarter net revenue rose 11.6% to $2.55 billion. Full-year 2021 net revenue increased 12.9% to $9.11 billion.

IPG’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share came in 1 cent above the consensus forecast among analysts and fourth-quarter net revenue came in $40 million above expectations, according to investor site Seeking Alpha.

Contributing: Bradley Johnson

