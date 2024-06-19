IPG Health lays off 5% of US staff, primarily blaming Pfizer loss

The “reductions occurred across our U.S. agencies” and did not only affect employees who worked on the Pfizer account, IPG Health told Ad Age in a statement.

“The Pfizer consolidation significantly impacted IPG Health, and on top of ongoing market volatility, did necessitate action to realign our staffing to current and future business needs,” the spokesperson said.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky cited health care marketing as a good performer when the holding company reported its first-quarter results in April.

Krakowsky’s remarks came one month after Pfizer moved the majority of its creative brand duties from IPG to Publicis Groupe. That decision came nearly a year after the pharmaceutical giant set up a new agency roster and made IPG its lead creative partner following a three-month review. At the time, Pfizer had also given Publicis what it called its “integrated global engine.”

In May, IPG’s FCB Chicago laid off 9% of its staff as a result of the Pfizer loss. At that time, the agency employed more than 800 people.

IPG Health did retain some medical-focused work and IPG-owned Weber Shandwick kept PR duties.

A group of Publicis agencies handled Pfizer’s corporate brand Super Bowl debut in February—a 60-second spot set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” that highlighted the pharmaceutical company's 175 years of commitment to science. The effort came as demand for Pfizer's COVID-19 products, including vaccines, was declining.

FCB Health won Healthcare Network of the Year and Area 23 was named Healthcare Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this week.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz and Judann Pollack