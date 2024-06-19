Agency News

IPG Health lays off 5% of US staff, primarily blaming Pfizer loss

A spokesperson also attributes cuts, which affected about 250 people, to ‘ongoing market volatility’
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on June 19, 2024.
SpecialGuest’s co-founder on creativity, production and agency life

IPG Health lays off 5% of its U.S. staff, amounting to about 250 people, following the Pfizer loss.

Credit: IPG Health

IPG Health last week laid off 5% of its U.S. staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Ad Age, saying that the cuts were primarily due to the recent loss of most of its Pfizer creative business.

The Interpublic Group of Cos. health care marketing network—which is composed of agencies including FCB Health New York and Area 23—employed 5,075 employees in the U.S. in 2023, according to the network’s submission to Ad Age Datacenter for Agency Report 2024. That would mean the layoffs affected about 254 people.

The “reductions occurred across our U.S. agencies” and did not only affect employees who worked on the Pfizer account, IPG Health told Ad Age in a statement.

“The Pfizer consolidation significantly impacted IPG Health, and on top of ongoing market volatility, did necessitate action to realign our staffing to current and future business needs,” the spokesperson said.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky cited health care marketing as a good performer when the holding company reported its first-quarter results in April.

Krakowsky’s remarks came one month after Pfizer moved the majority of its creative brand duties from IPG to Publicis Groupe. That decision came nearly a year after the pharmaceutical giant set up a new agency roster and made IPG its lead creative partner following a three-month review. At the time, Pfizer had also given Publicis what it called its “integrated global engine.”

In May, IPG’s FCB Chicago laid off 9% of its staff as a result of the Pfizer loss. At that time, the agency employed more than 800 people.

IPG Health did retain some medical-focused work and IPG-owned Weber Shandwick kept PR duties.

A group of Publicis agencies handled Pfizer’s corporate brand Super Bowl debut in February—a 60-second spot set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” that highlighted the pharmaceutical company's 175 years of commitment to science. The effort came as demand for Pfizer's COVID-19 products, including vaccines, was declining.

FCB Health won Healthcare Network of the Year and Area 23 was named Healthcare Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this week.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz and Judann Pollack

Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering broad advertising industry trends.

