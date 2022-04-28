Agency News

IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter

The holding company raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to about 6%
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 28, 2022.
Burger King chooses OKRP for creative account

Interpublic Group of Cos reported first-quarter organic net revenue growth of 11.5% and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

"While macro uncertainty is still elevated as a result of geopolitical and public health issues, we recently refreshed our bottom-up outlook for the year with key clients and with our operating teams, and the tone of the business remains positive,” IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement. “As such, we are updating our outlook for the year, from the previously-announced expectation for 5% organic revenue growth in 2022 to approximately 6%, on this key metric.”

During a conference call, Krakowsky mentioned that the holding company has changed how it is breaking down its business operations which used to be separated into two segments: IPG's Integrated Agency Networks segment and IPG DXTRA.

“Reflecting our evolution, and following a recent strategic review of operations, we’ve therefore realigned our business operations to comprise three reportable segments,” Krakowsky said. “They are Media, Data & Engagement Solutions; Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions; and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions.”

In the first quarter, each segment grew at a double-digit organic rate. MD&E, which includes agencies like Mediabrands, Acxiom, Kinesso, and the holding company’s digital and commerce specialist agencies like MRM, R/GA and Huge, saw organic growth of 11.5%. IA&C, which is comprised of McCann, IPG Health, MullenLowe Group, FCB, and its domestic integrated agencies, saw 11.2% organic growth. SC&E, which is comprised of IPG DXTRA, DXTRA Health, Weber Shandwick, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon, saw organic growth of 12.5%.

First-quarter organic net revenue grew 12.2% in the U.S. and 10.2% in international markets. First-quarter net revenue rose 9.8% to $2.23 billion. The U.S. accounted for 66%, or nearly two-thirds, of IPG’s net revenue in the quarter.

IPG is the third of the major holding companies to announce its first-quarter results.

Earlier this month Publicis Groupe reported a 10.5% increase in first-quarter organic net revenue, ahead of analyst expectations of approximately 6%. In its first-quarter trading update, WPP reported revenue growth of 6.7% to £3.1 billion. On a “like for like” basis excluding currency, acquisitions and divestitures, its revenue grew 8.1%.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

