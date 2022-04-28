IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter

Interpublic Group of Cos reported first-quarter organic net revenue growth of 11.5% and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

"While macro uncertainty is still elevated as a result of geopolitical and public health issues, we recently refreshed our bottom-up outlook for the year with key clients and with our operating teams, and the tone of the business remains positive,” IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement. “As such, we are updating our outlook for the year, from the previously-announced expectation for 5% organic revenue growth in 2022 to approximately 6%, on this key metric.”

During a conference call, Krakowsky mentioned that the holding company has changed how it is breaking down its business operations which used to be separated into two segments: IPG's Integrated Agency Networks segment and IPG DXTRA.

“Reflecting our evolution, and following a recent strategic review of operations, we’ve therefore realigned our business operations to comprise three reportable segments,” Krakowsky said. “They are Media, Data & Engagement Solutions; Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions; and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions.”