Isaac Mizrahi named Alma CEO as founder takes on DDB’s McDonald's account

Isaac Mizrahi has been named the new CEO of Alma, replacing Luis Miguel Messianu, who is taking on a new role as global chief creative officer of DDB’s McDonald’s account. This marks the first time a new CEO has been named since the multicultural agency changed its name from Rivero Messianu in 2007. As part of the transition, Mizrahi will drop the chief operating officer title he has held since 2015, but will remain as co-president alongside Alvar Suñol, who also serves as co-president as well as chief creative officer.

Mizrahi, who will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and business growth aspects of the Miami-based agency, doesn’t expect to see significant changes from his previous responsibilities.

“I've been very involved with every aspect of the business with Alvar so there is nothing new that's coming to my plate,” Mizharii said. “I'm going to probably be more visible to some relationships from a corporate standpoint that I haven't been in the past, but honestly, I don't foresee significant changes. If you were a little fly on the wall, you would see that in every internal agency meeting, every interaction, the three of us were always talking. We have a very similar vision of where we are and where we need to be.”

Messianu, who will be maintaining his chairman role with Alma, says he will be dedicating half his time to the agency he founded by being a “resource” for Mizrahi and Suñol as well as being a part of “key presentations, key new business pitches, and special relationships” with clients such as Wells Fargo, Pepsi, and McDonald's Hispanic U.S. account.

“We have reached a level of maturity that I've been able to have a great succession plan under me with Isaac and Alvar and the rest of the leadership team,” Messianu said. “The reality is that the last few years I've been giving them space to develop their own leadership. So this is just a natural evolution. It’s time for both of them to really take on the sea level of the agency and it’s also the natural evolution of any agency.”