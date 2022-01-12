Agency News

Jack in the Box reviews its creative account

David & Goliath, its agency of record since 2015, is defending
By Brian Bonilla. Published on January 12, 2022.
Weber Shandwick Executive Chairman Andy Polansky on why he's retiring after 38 years
20220112_310292023_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Jack in the Box is putting its creative account in review and David & Goliath, its agency of record since 2015, is defending.

“We are undergoing an active lead creative agency search,” said a brand spokeswoman, in order to bring the brand’s strategy “to life through all touchpoints.” She added that “David & Goliath is part of the search process and we thank them for their continued partnership in growing and evolving the Jack brand. No decision on a future lead creative agency has been made at this time and the process is ongoing." 

The review will be led by consultant RallyCry.

“For the past eight years we’ve been [Jack in the Box’s] agency of record and since the beginning have demonstrated a commitment to the brand like no other,” said a spokeswoman for David & Goliath. “We look forward to bringing nothing less than 100% to the table.”

Jack in the Box operates and franchises 2,218 restaurants, primarily in the western and southern parts of the U.S., including one in Guam, according to its financial filings.

The review comes as the San Diego, California-based chain’s same-store sales increased 10.3% during its 2021 fiscal year ended in October. 

Jack in the Box has been gearing up to combat the ongoing struggles in the restaurant industry. Last month, menu price inflation reached a 40-year high as the price of quick-service meals jumped 8%, according to QSR magazine. To counteract labor shortages, Jack in the Box recently revealed plans to test robots at its fries stations and implement automated drink machines and self-cleaning milkshake machines to reduce some labor requirements.

David & Goliath, on the chain's roster for eight years, was named agency of record in 2015 following its creation of a regional Super Bowl spot that effectively moved the business from Secret Weapon Marketing, the agency that created the restaurant chain’s iconic Jack Box character. In June, David & Goliath launched a new campaign starring artist Jason Derulo to promote Jack in the Box’s Roost Fries.

The shop was also recently hired as creative agency of record for another food brand, Jollibee. In September the agency launched the chicken chain’s campaign starring a fictitious lawyer named Chris P. Poultry.

Contributing: Jon Springer

