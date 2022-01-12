Jack in the Box reviews its creative account

Jack in the Box is putting its creative account in review and David & Goliath, its agency of record since 2015, is defending.

“We are undergoing an active lead creative agency search,” said a brand spokeswoman, in order to bring the brand’s strategy “to life through all touchpoints.” She added that “David & Goliath is part of the search process and we thank them for their continued partnership in growing and evolving the Jack brand. No decision on a future lead creative agency has been made at this time and the process is ongoing."

The review will be led by consultant RallyCry.

“For the past eight years we’ve been [Jack in the Box’s] agency of record and since the beginning have demonstrated a commitment to the brand like no other,” said a spokeswoman for David & Goliath. “We look forward to bringing nothing less than 100% to the table.”