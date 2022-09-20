Agency News

Jim Beam picks Leo Burnett as global agency of record

The assignment follows other recent wins for Leo Burnett with Beam Suntory
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 20, 2022.
OKRP hires duo behind Grand Prix-winning 'Thighstop' as Burger King creative leads
Credit: Jim Beam

Leo Burnett has won back the Jim Beam global creative account, taking the business from incumbent Adam&Eve DDB. The Publicis Groupe agency had worked on the bourbon brand starting in 2016 before parent company Beam Suntory began shifting the business to DDB in 2018.

The win marks further momentum with Beam Suntory for Leo Burnett. The agency recently won Legent, a Kentucky whiskey that uses Japanese techniques, as well as a new ready-to-drink product set to hit the market in 2023. Leo Burnett also is the agency for Knob Creek and Basil Hayden.

For Jim Beam, Leo Burnett will be charged with developing a new global positioning and creative platform. 

“As our flagship Jim Beam looks to the next 225 years of its history, we needed an agency partner that could help us re-define what Jim Beam is all about, with a new communication idea that captures our brand soul and DNA whilst driving relevance and appeal with a new generation of bourbon drinkers,” Veronique Mura, global brand VP for Jim Beam, said in a statement. “We believe that Jim Beam has the right to lead in American Whisky globally, and we can’t wait to partner with Leo on creative that will support the continued growth of this iconic brand.”

Leo Burnett will handle the account out of Chicago, where the agency's leadership includes Britt Nolan, who holds the chief creative officer and president title. Nolan rejoined Leo Burnett in 2021 after leaving the agency in 2019 to become DDB's North American chief creative officer.

“Crafting the next chapter of an iconic brand like Jim Beam is a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” Nolan said in a statement. “We’ve been proud to deliver strong results for Beam Suntory’s small batch portfolio and couldn’t be more excited about this next stage of our partnership.”

Jim Beam’s current campaign is called “Always Welcome,” with ads positioning the bourbon at the center of social situations that bring people together.

This summer Beam promoted the "Welcome Sessions," a music campaign that includes a partnership with rock band Muse, which is featured in a branded documentary series that “captures untold stories of the band's career journey alongside its community of fans,” according to the brand. Muse is scheduled to perform in October at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky.

That distillery recently underwent a $60 million renovation that includes upgrades to visitor experiences. Beam Suntory also has announced plans to pour $400 million into its Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, to expand capacity, including environmental upgrades that will make use of renewable energy.

The investments come as bourbon demand continues to grow. Jim Beam sold 11 million cases globally in 2021, up from 8.1 million cases in 2016, according to liquor trade publication Shanken News Daily.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

