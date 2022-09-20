Jim Beam picks Leo Burnett as global agency of record

Leo Burnett has won back the Jim Beam global creative account, taking the business from incumbent Adam&Eve DDB. The Publicis Groupe agency had worked on the bourbon brand starting in 2016 before parent company Beam Suntory began shifting the business to DDB in 2018.

The win marks further momentum with Beam Suntory for Leo Burnett. The agency recently won Legent, a Kentucky whiskey that uses Japanese techniques, as well as a new ready-to-drink product set to hit the market in 2023. Leo Burnett also is the agency for Knob Creek and Basil Hayden.

For Jim Beam, Leo Burnett will be charged with developing a new global positioning and creative platform.

“As our flagship Jim Beam looks to the next 225 years of its history, we needed an agency partner that could help us re-define what Jim Beam is all about, with a new communication idea that captures our brand soul and DNA whilst driving relevance and appeal with a new generation of bourbon drinkers,” Veronique Mura, global brand VP for Jim Beam, said in a statement. “We believe that Jim Beam has the right to lead in American Whisky globally, and we can’t wait to partner with Leo on creative that will support the continued growth of this iconic brand.”