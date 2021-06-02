Johannes Leonardo hires Julia Neumann as chief creative officer
Johannes Leonardo is preparing for its next stage of growth with the appointment of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Executive Creative Director Julia Neumann as its new chief creative officer. Founders Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico, who have steered the agency as co-chief creative officers since its founding in 2007, will step into newly created posts of creative chairmen.
Neumann has a long history of creating breakthrough ideas. At TBWA, along with her partner Amy Ferguson, she led innovative campaigns such as the Adidas “Billie Jean King Your Shoes” activation that transformed the kicks of other famous brands into the tennis icon’s famous blue-and-white pair. More recently, she steered Mtn Dew’s “Major Melon” campaign that gamified a Super Bowl ad starring John Cena with a $1 Million counting contest. Prior to TBWA, she and Ferguson served as creative directors at MullenLowe, where they created notable work such as JetBlue’s “FlyBabies,” which “encouraged” passengers to become more tolerant of crying babies on their flights by rewarding them with discounts or even round-trip tickets whenever they wailed.
The new move marks a full-circle moment for Neumann, Jacobs and Premutico. In 2006, the Johannes Leonardo founders gave Neumann her first job in advertising as a copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi, where they had served as ECDs. Together they propelled the company to Agency of the Year honor at the Cannes Lions. “They taught me a lot,” Neumann says of Jacobs and Premutico. “They were super tough back then and they still are. Having seen what they’ve done and the legacy they’ve created is incredible. If you look at the industry, there aren’t a lot of independent agencies that have the creative caliber that Johannes Leonardo has. These opportunities don’t come along very often.”
The CCO announcement comes as the agency lays the groundwork for its next phase of growth, after charting an unconventional path over its 15-year-history. It opened in 2007 with minority backing from WPP. Last year, it made the move to ensure its independence, buying back a significant share of the holding company’s ownership stake, which dropped from 49% to 25%. In recent years, Johannes Leonardo has had tremendous traction with new business and in continuing to build big brands. In April, Facebook’s Instagram tapped Johannes Leonardo as its AOR; in December, Kraft Heinz appointed JL as its lead agency on a number of its brands, while the agency continues to carve out a new path for Volkswagen after becoming AOR in 2019 and Adidas Originals, for which it recently debuted a new sustainability-focused campaign starring Kermit the Frog.
The agency last month promoted Emily Wilcox from head of account management to managing director and creative directors Jeph Burton and Hunter Hampton to group creative directors. Later this year, it will move out of its cozy loft space in Soho into a bigger office in the Financial District to accommodate its now 200-strong team. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves in the last year, and we’re fortunate to have amazing people who helped us get through 2020 in a strong way,” Premutico says. “This is an exciting new era for the agency; we’ve had a lot of positive momentum and Julia joining feels like the natural next step.”
Throughout their careers and the life of their agency, Jacobs and Premutico have always led with a creativity-first approach, and they believe that will continue with Neumann. Since their time together at Saatchi, “we’ve been watching Julia’s career from afar, and she’s done very disruptive work, major pieces for the Super Bowl,” says Jacobs. “She knows how to grow teams and take the work to interesting places. She’s at a stage where she’s so hungry, she wants to kick ass and we feel she’ll be a great addition.”
“As we grow we really want to put emphasis on elevating the quality of the work, but also, on the coaching and nurturing of our creative and design departments that are approaching 75 people now, on creating an unparalleled creative culture that will help us attract the best talent,” Premutico adds. “With the experience she’s had, and the work she’s done, Julia’s the person who has all those qualities and will be the perfect partner for Jan and me.”
As for how she will approach her new role, it’s very simple, Neumann says. “It comes back to the work and the people. One thing that is important to me is to be fair and to focus on the right thing, which is the work. If you focus on that, everything else is not that important. It’s incredible to see what people can do when they are focused.”
“Julia is a creative force, and someone who puts ideas first,” says her former boss, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York CCO Chris Beresford-Hill. “We will miss her, and know she will kick ass in her new role.”
Neumann steps into a growing group of next-gen CCOs, who in recent years have move into top leadership posts for the first time. She follows in the footsteps of Beresford-Hill, who made the CCO leap from his ECD role at BBDO in 2017. His former partner, Dan Lucey, last December joined Havas to become its New York CCO, after serving as ECD at Joan. Former 72andSunny ECD Justine Armour became Grey New York’s first CCO since 2017, when she was named to the role in December 2019.