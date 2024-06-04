John Mescall joins By the Network, succeeding the late Per Pedersen

John Mescall, the longtime McCann creative leader who parted ways with the agency last fall, has joined By the Network, the 4-year-old independent global advisory network for creative agencies, as creative chair.

Mescall will serve as the group’s creative leader, leading network-wide creative decision making and providing creative guidance to network members. He will also oversee creative council meetings and initiatives and evaluate the creative potential of prospective members wishing to join the group.

In his role, Mescall will handle many of the duties once led by Per Pedersen, founder of By the Network, who died in early 2023.

By the Network was founded in 2020 as a cooperative designed to help small independently owned agencies collaborate. The Denmark-based group now counts dozens of agencies worldwide among its ranks—many in Europe, but also North American shops such at Atlantic New York and Ostrich Co.