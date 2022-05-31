This defiant, celebratory film honors the breadth of the AAPI experience

In time to close out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month arrives “Defy,” a nuanced, gorgeously captured short film that at once honors the collective experience of the AAPI community while illustrating the multi-dimensionality of those within it.
The visual poem layers rich, exquisitely shot portraits of individuals from across the AAPI diaspora with their voices, each sharing observations of their own experiences being of Asian descent—good and bad. It was created by director Jon Jon Augustavo and cinematographer Mego Lin and is the debut project from A Bunch of Savages, a Los Angeles-based creative collective just launched by Augustavo and fellow Filipino-American creative execs Byron Atienza, VP-global creative at Capitol Music Group, and Tara Aquino, an independent creative consultant and former head of content at Free the Work.