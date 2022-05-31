This defiant, celebratory film honors the breadth of the AAPI experience

Augustavo, who is repped out of M ss ng P eces and has helmed projects for Adidas, Jordan, March for Our Lives, Shawn Mendes, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and more, teamed up with his frequent collaborator, Taiwanese-born cinematographer Lin (“In a New York Minute”) to create the film over three weeks in Los Angeles, each day traveling to different parts of the city to shoot.

“My goal was to make something that felt like it was telling individual stories but also felt collective,” said Augustavo. “We’re always seen as one big group, which is problematic, because we have our own experiences.”

The result is a stunning medley of sentiment and memories, full of scenes that will likely resonate with those of AAPI descent.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

“I feel like as Asians in America what binds us together are our fears and traumas in relationship to America, is very similar,” says one man in the film’s intro.

A woman then recalls always feeling like an “other, capital ‘O’ other,” while some recount moments of wanting to hide or deny their heritage. “Everywhere I would go, I’d walk ten feet in front of my mom, or if she’d pick me up from school, I’d duck in the car, trying to make sure that I wasn’t seen with any Asian people,” one man says.