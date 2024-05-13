Kenvue adds FCB and BBDO to its creative roster

“We remain focused on driving a meaningful impact on the lives of consumers we serve every day and look forward to partnering with these respected creative agencies to do so,” the Kenvue spokesperson added.

Doner has been a big part of J&J’s advertising since 2019 and began working alongside its Stagwell sibling agency Code & Theory on several accounts, such as Tylenol, Listerine, Zyrtec and J&J’s baby brands, before Kenvue separated from J&J in August 2023. Doner had also won creative projects for Aveeno and Neutrogena last year, a Kenvue spokeswoman confirmed at the time.

BBDO and FCB weren’t immediately available for comment. Doner and Code and Theory also weren’t immediately available for comment. R3, which was believed to have led the review, was unavailable for comment.

It’s unclear whether any other agency relationships are affected.

Deutsch NY, which handles creative for Band-Aid and Lactaid, hasn’t been informed of any changes in its current accounts with Kenvue, said CEO Val DiFebo.