Kenvue adds FCB and BBDO to its creative roster

Kenvue, the consumer health company that was spun off from Johnson & Johnson last year, has awarded creative work across select brands to Interpublic Group of Cos.’ FCB and Omnicom’s BBDO and will continue to work with Stagwell’s Doner, it confirmed to Ad Age.
Kenvue owns brands including Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Band-Aid, Motrin, Benadryl, Clean & Clear, Lactaid and Rogaine. It was not immediately clear which brands the agencies would be working on.
“Doner will also continue to be an important partner to us,” a Kenvue spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.