Kenvue adds FCB and BBDO to its creative roster

The company that was spun off from J&J last year will also continue to work with Doner
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 13, 2024.
Kenvue spun off from Johnson & Johnson last year.

Credit: Kenvue

Kenvue, the consumer health company that was spun off from Johnson & Johnson last year, has awarded creative work across select brands to Interpublic Group of Cos.’ FCB and Omnicom’s BBDO and will continue to work with Stagwell’s Doner, it confirmed to Ad Age.

Kenvue owns brands including Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Band-Aid, Motrin, Benadryl, Clean & Clear, Lactaid and Rogaine. It was not immediately clear which brands the agencies would be working on.

“Doner will also continue to be an important partner to us,” a Kenvue spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. 

“We remain focused on driving a meaningful impact on the lives of consumers we serve every day and look forward to partnering with these respected creative agencies to do so,” the Kenvue spokesperson added.

Doner has been a big part of J&J’s advertising since 2019 and began working alongside its Stagwell sibling agency Code & Theory on several accounts, such as Tylenol, Listerine, Zyrtec and J&J’s baby brands, before Kenvue separated from J&J in August 2023. Doner had also won creative projects for Aveeno and Neutrogena last year, a Kenvue spokeswoman confirmed at the time.

BBDO and FCB weren’t immediately available for comment. Doner and Code and Theory also weren’t immediately available for comment. R3, which was believed to have led the review, was unavailable for comment. 

It’s unclear whether any other agency relationships are affected.

Deutsch NY, which handles creative for Band-Aid and Lactaid, hasn’t been informed of any changes in its current accounts with Kenvue, said CEO Val DiFebo.

The news comes as Kenvue prepares to step up its ad spending, using some savings from a reorganization announced last week that includes cutting about 4% of its global workforce. The reorganization is expected to save the company about $350 million annually on a pre-tax gross cost basis, starting in fiscal year 2026. First, Kenvue expects to incur about $550 million in pre-tax restructuring expenses and other charges, to be taken across this year and next year.

Kenvue last week said it planned to immediately reinvest in advertising, product promotion and healthcare professional engagement.

The U.S. is Kenvue’s biggest market, accounting for 44% of its $15.4 billion in 2023 net sales, according to its latest annual filing. In 2023, Kenvue spent more than $1.34 billion on worldwide ad expenses including TV, radio, print media and digital advertising. The bulk of its media spend, 73%, went to digital last year, according to the filing.

On Monday, Kenvue said J&J plans to sell its remaining 9.5% stake in the company.

Jack Neff contributed.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

