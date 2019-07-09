Agency News

Laundry Service wins AOR duties on BodyArmor sports drink

The brand goes with an AOR for the first time as it ramps up its challenge to Gatorade
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 09, 2019.
Laundry Service has won creative agency-of-record duties for BodyArmor, a fast-growing sports drink brand that has been mounting a challenge to PepsiCo’s Gatorade. The agency, which won the account after a competitive review, will handle TV, digital, social and out-of-home with its first work expected in 2020. The selection marks the first time BodyArmor has used an AOR, according to a Laundry Service spokeswoman.

BodyArmor has marketed itself as a healthier alternative to Gatorade. Ads have featured pro athletes who are also investors, including Kobe Bryant, who has directed some of the brand’s recent ads. Coca-Cola Co. took an ownership stake in the brand last year. Endorsers include U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who appears in a new ad that debuted during the World Cup.

BodyArmor has also run ads using the tagline, “Thanks Gatorade, we’ll take it from here.” 

 

