Lego Group awards Publicis its $467 million global media account

The Lego Group has appointed Publicis as its global media agency following a competitive review. The toy brand’s account will be handled by a bespoke team called Publicis One which is led by Starcom.

The decision was made after an 18-month review, first reported by Ad Age, which included incumbent agency Initiative, Lego announced on Monday.

Initiative and Publicis referred comments to the client. A Lego spokeswoman confirmed that Publicis will be Lego’s entire media solution moving forward.

“We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise – as well as their aligned cultural values,” the Lego group’s chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin said in a statement.