Lego Group awards Publicis its $467 million global media account

The agency review began in 2023
By Brian Bonilla. Published on July 01, 2024.
21 summer ad interns you should know about

The Lego Group picked a new media agency after an 18-month review

Credit: Bloomberg

The Lego Group has appointed Publicis as its global media agency following a competitive review. The toy brand’s account will be handled by a bespoke team called Publicis One which is led by Starcom.

The decision was made after an 18-month review, first reported by Ad Age, which included incumbent agency Initiative, Lego announced on Monday.

Initiative and Publicis referred comments to the client. A Lego spokeswoman confirmed that Publicis will be Lego’s entire media solution moving forward.

“We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise – as well as their aligned cultural values,” the Lego group’s chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin said in a statement.

Lego is a sizable account. Lego spent $467 million on global media in 2023, with 70% of that amount spent on digital media, according to COMvergence.

Lego is a notable loss for Initiative, which had worked on the account for seven years and even helped Lego launch its first global campaign, Goldin said in a statement thanking the IPG agency.

Publicis is beginning its onboarding starting early this month, working with Initiative over the next three months on the transition, according to Lego’s statement.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

