Leo Burnett Chicago names new CEO

“I’ve long admired Leo Burnett for its bold creative ambition, driven by a longstanding belief that what helps people, helps business,” Jeffers said in a statement. “Few agencies have a 90-year track record of consistently innovating to build brands at mass scale, to activate audiences, and to impact culture.”

Venables Bell + Partners won’t fill Jeffers’ previous role as the agency looks to adopt a “nimble structure that is right for a modern independent agency and our clients’ needs today,” said Paul Venables, founder and chairman.

During her time at Venables Bell + Partners helped oversee clients such as Audi of America, Chipotle, Intel and Reebok, and helped expand the agency’s experience design, production and retail offerings. Jeffers also led the launch of the agency’s AI consultancy, Braive, and multiple equity investments in AI startups, according to a statement by Leo Burnett.

Venables Bell + Partners parted ways with its longtime client Audi in 2022, with the account going to Ogilvy. Last year, the shop picked up clients including Bob Evans Farms and Girl Scouts of the USA.