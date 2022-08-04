LiftMaster owner Chamberlain hires Droga5 to lead rebrand, business overhaul

Chamberlain Group, which owns garage door brands and openers including Merlin, MyQ, Chamberlain and perhaps its best-known brand, LiftMaster, has chosen Droga5 as its agency of record.
First AOR
Droga5 will work with its parent company, Accenture Song, to help Chamberlain rebrand and recast the perception of its business from a garage door company into a smart-access technology company. Chamberlain was acquired by Blackstone at a $5 billion value in November. The agency decision was made following a pitch facilitated by Blackstone’s Global Head of Brand Strategy and Transformation Jonny Bauer and his team.
This is the first agency of record relationship for the company, according to Jeff Meredith, who was named CEO of Chamberlain in January. Chamberlain previously worked with Chicago agency Schafer Condon Carter, which launched a humorous 2020 campaign that reprised "Succession" star Alan Ruck’s role (Cameron Frye) from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”