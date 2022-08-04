LiftMaster owner Chamberlain hires Droga5 to lead rebrand, business overhaul

Building the technology

“After we work on resetting the brand foundation we'll still continue to use SCC ... but we wanted to look for a really sound creative and strategic partner that could help us think about how we hold onto the past 40 years of our business from an equity perspective, but transition into the next stage of growth for us, which is really going to be around access solutions that go with our hardware," Meredith said.

Although LiftMaster is Chamberlain’s most successful brand from a revenue standpoint, the future of the company lies in the company’s software and added tech offerings, according to Meredith, who said Chamberlain has a presence in over 51 million homes in the U.S.

“What we're trying to do is use that base of hardware units and start to connect them,” Meredith said. “We're now up to 7 million connected garage door openers in residences that our customers are able to use our application MyQ to open and close remotely, to allow guests access to get their packages delivered into their garage. We’ve added a camera to our garage door openers. Seventy percent of Americans with a garage in their residence use the garage door as their front door."

"With the camera, you can see, in my case, my daughters, safely come home from school, open the garage, close the garage, and I know that they're securely in the house," he added.

The company has also recently launched geofencing technology that allows garage doors to automatically open when an owner’s car is nearby. Other Chamberlain tech innovations include software that gives people the opportunity to view who is visiting their apartment and deny or allow them access, and software that allows warehouses to manage traffic flow in and out of facilities.